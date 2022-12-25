What Is RBG Holdings plc's (LON:RBGP) Share Price Doing?

While RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£0.90 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.61. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether RBG Holdings' current trading price of UK£0.64 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at RBG Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is RBG Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – RBG Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.98, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, RBG Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of RBG Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an expected decline of -3.8% in revenues over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for RBG Holdings. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although RBGP is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RBGP, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RBGP for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for RBG Holdings you should know about.

