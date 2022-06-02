RBI to go fast with rate hikes this year, slow the next - Reuters poll

A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai
Arsh Tushar Mogre and Prerana Bhat
·3 min read

By Arsh Tushar Mogre and Prerana Bhat

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll of economists who expect the repo rate to reach its terminal level early next year.

Following a surprise rate rise on May 4, several members of the Monetary Policy Committee called for more in upcoming meetings this year to control sticky price pressures, which hit an eight-year high last month.

That sentiment was echoed in a May 26-June 1 Reuters poll that predicted the central bank would raise its key policy rate by at least 100 basis points over the next four MPC meetings.

The RBI was expected to follow up its unscheduled 40 basis point repo rate hike in May to 4.40% with another move at the policy meeting on June 8 - a "no-brainer" according to governor Shaktikanta Das.

By how much was unclear as forecasts were split six ways, ranging between 25 and 75 basis points. That is only marginally changed from the seven-way split in a similar poll taken a month ago. [RBI/INT]

The repo rate was expected to reach its pre-pandemic level of 5.15% or higher next quarter, according to 41 of 47 respondents. It will end the year at 5.50%, the median showed, 110 basis points above where it is now and 19 of 47 saw it even higher.

"Most of the hikes will come this year and we expect this cycle to end in April next year...the urgency for more hikes will continue to diminish from Q4 (2022) onwards," said Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Indeed, the predicted tightening path for next year was more subdued with only 40 basis points pencilled in the first half before a pause, poll medians showed.

"The RBI was very much behind the curve in terms of its thinking on inflation and what to do on interest rates. It still seems to me they have rose tinted glasses in terms of the future outlook of prices," Chanco added.

While inflation looks set to remain elevated, reflecting high global energy and food costs, economic growth prospects have started to look bleak. GDP growth slowed to its weakest in a year last quarter on a year ago, the third consecutive slowdown.

This may lead the RBI - which had long prioritised growth over inflation, holding rates steady until abruptly raising them at an unscheduled meeting - to consider ending this tightening cycle less than a year after starting it.

When asked what the terminal repo rate would be, 14 of 26 economists said 6.00% or higher, while the rest pencilled in a lower rate. Forecasts ranged from 5.15-6.50%.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 17, said the terminal rate would be reached by end-Q2 2023, roughly in line with the median from the quarterly forecasts. Six said the second half of 2023, while only three said the cycle would go on until 2024.

But economists said much would depend on price pressures over the coming months.

Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, said if inflation were to remain in the 6%-7% range well into the current and next fiscal year, the terminal rate would have to be higher than he currently expects.

"We have to shift it (the terminal rate) higher, closer to where you're seeing your one-year-ahead inflation pan out. It is not a number cast in stone, it will evolve along with the inflation trajectory."

(Reporting by Arsh Tushar Mogre and Prerana Bhat; Polling by Anant Chandak, Devayani Sathyan and Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Ross Finley and Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rising U.S. yields help dollar higher

    The dollar hit a three-week high against the yen in early trade on Thursday and was holding firm against other majors, supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields, which hit two-week peaks overnight. "If you look at the equity market, at bonds, at dollars, it all sort of joins up," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank.

  • Delhivery CEO Navigates Market Meltdown in ‘Nerve-Wracking’ IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Sahil Barua, chief executive officer of logistics startup Delhivery Ltd., minces no words about the process of going public in what’s shaping up to be an historic meltdown in the technology industry.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed

  • Thailand’s Ruling Coalition Rift Puts $93 Billion Budget at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s parliament will put to vote an initial draft of the $93 billion annual budget on Thursday, posing a key test to coup-leader-turned Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha whose ruling coalition is coming under some strain from internal divisions. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurri

  • Emerging market FX rallies seen short-lived due to high inflation: Reuters poll

    Battered emerging market currencies will struggle to hold on to recent gains towards year-end as U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and inflation concerns keep the dollar in the forefront, a Reuters poll found. Barely recovering from a nearly two-year bear run, positive sentiment in emerging market currencies has already been soured by higher U.S. Treasury yields. Last month, safe-haven dollar inflows pushed the emerging markets currency index to its weakest level since end-2020.

  • Chemical maker TCP Group files pre-arranged bankruptcy

    Texas petrochemical producer TCP Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a plan to hand over control to its lenders, after struggling under costs and legal claims from a 2019 fire. The Houston-based firm filed for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware with plans to eliminate $950 million of $1.3 billion in secured debt and shed liabilities from an explosion and fire at its plant in Port Neches, Texas. The company faces federal and state investigations over the Port Neches fire, and is in negotiations with a committee representing some 7,000 claims for property damage, business interruption and personal injury, according to court filings.

  • KKR Seeks Bids for Ramsay’s $5.8 Billion Hospital Sites

    (Bloomberg) -- A KKR & Co.-led consortium has begun soliciting investors to take over Ramsay Health Care Ltd.’s A$8 billion ($5.8 billion) real estate portfolio, as the group seeks to buy out the Australian hospitals operator, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic

  • Cotton rally squeezes Asian garment makers, threatens recovery from COVID

    A near doubling in benchmark cotton futures to 11-year highs, hard on the heels of a spike in freight and fuel prices, is clobbering Asian apparel makers while their global retail customers are reluctant to soak up the extra costs. Losses have mounted for garment makers in Asia, among the region's top employers, with some smaller units suspending operations, rendering thousands jobless, undermining a recovery from the pandemic and posing a fresh challenge for policymakers already battling high inflation. To remain viable, some yarn and garment makers are even replacing cotton with cheaper synthetic fabric.

  • EPA Biofuel-Blending Mandates to Hew to Earlier Proposals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is set this week to finalize biofuel-blending mandates that largely track plans it already proposed in December, according to several people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts E

  • China Plans $120 Billion Credit Line for Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing ordered state-owned policy banks to set up an 800 billion yuan ($120 billion) line of credit for infrastructure projects as it leans on construction to stimulate an economy battered by coronavirus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait

  • Buy-the-Bottom Calls on China Get Louder as Shanghai Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are trying to get ahead of any good news in China, as the lifting of a lockdown in financial center Shanghai eases pressure on a struggling economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillio

  • As A Survivor Of A Hate Crime, We Can No Longer Allow Tech Companies To Be A Vessel Of Hate

    Five years ago this summer, my life was changed forever.

  • Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?

    Meta Platforms veteran Javier Olivan is taking over as the company's chief operating officer after playing a crucial but largely behind-the-scenes role stoking the social media company's explosive growth for 15 years. The Spaniard will replace Sheryl Sandberg, who announced on Wednesday she was stepping down from Meta. The move comes as Meta struggles with slowing growth and rising costs.

  • US to Cancel $5.8 Billion Student Debt From College That Harris Once Sued

    (Bloomberg) -- The US will forgive $5.8 billion in outstanding debt for students of defunct Corinthian Colleges Inc. who the government says were deceived and defrauded -- a major loan cancellation that comes as President Joe Biden considers a more widespread proposal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hu

  • Biden Likely to Visit Saudi Arabia as US Gasoline Prices Spiral, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is likely to visit Saudi Arabia later this month as part of an international trip for NATO and Group of Seven meetings, according to people familiar with the matter, with record high US gas prices weighing on his party’s political prospects.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Econo

  • New York LaGuardia airport reveals $8 billion makeover

    New York officials on Wednesday celebrated the six-year $8 billion reconstruction of the city's long-derided LaGuardia airport with a brand new Delta Air Lines terminal. Delta's glittering 1.3 million-square foot $4 billion Terminal C will begin flights on Saturday at nine of the 37 new gates. Delta, the largest carrier at LaGuardia, is flying 255 flights daily to 70 cities this summer.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Rockets Require Training; Russia Bond Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon said new longer-range rockets the US is providing to Ukraine will require three weeks of training to operate, as Moscow warned the weapons could be used for attacks inside Russian territory.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few Weeks

  • Retail investors shouldn’t invest in crypto: Singapore’s deputy PM

    Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat cautioned retail investors to steer clear of investments in cryptocurrencies, saying the nascent asset class “is a highly risky area.” See related article: Singapore wants to bring some adult supervision to crypto Fast facts Many investors suffered losses and even lost their life savings in the recent meltdown […]

  • Crypto market reverses course after strong start to the week

    Bitcoin dropped more than 6.5% in the past 24 hours to trade below US$30,000 as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gave up most of the gains made over the U.S. holiday weekend. It was trading at US$29,850 at the time of publishing. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto at 2022’s lowest point Fast […]

  • Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT

    Discussions had been held about an immediate increase in production from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could be announced at Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, according to the report https://www.ft.com/content/cf18ce69-e46a-4802-9058-1340c5a2c94d, citing a diplomatic source. OPEC+ comprises of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies led by Russia. Production increases that are scheduled for September would be brought forward to July and August, the source said.

  • Oil prices skid $3 a barrel as investors take profits ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    Oil prices fell by around $3 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors cashed in on a recent rally with a key producers meeting later in the day set to pave the way for expected output increases. Brent crude was down $2.76, or 2.4%, at $113.53 a barrel at 0024 GMT, having risen 0.6% the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.89, or 2.9%, to $112.37 a barrel, after a 0.5% rise on Wednesday.