RBI to gradually launch India’s CBDC in FY23: deputy governor

Monika Ghosh
·1 min read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in stages this fiscal year, T Rabi Shankar, deputy governor of the central bank, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

See related article: RBI wants its CBDC to bring ‘little or no disruption’

Fast facts

  • “Process of [the] introduction of CBDC will be gradual so that there is no disruption [to] the financial and banking system,” Sankar said, according to the Economic Times.

  • In its annual 2021-2022 report, the RBI said that the digital rupee design must conform with India’s monetary policy and financial stability objectives while causing no disruption.

  • The introduction of the CBDC will involve proofs-of-concept and pilots before launch, the annual report noted.

  • The RBI Act of 1934 was amended in the Finance Bill 2022, to provide the necessary legal framework for CBDC issuance.

See related article: India FM: RBI to issue blockchain-based digital rupee

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories