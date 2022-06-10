RBI to gradually launch India’s CBDC in FY23: deputy governor
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in stages this fiscal year, T Rabi Shankar, deputy governor of the central bank, said in a press conference on Wednesday.
See related article: RBI wants its CBDC to bring ‘little or no disruption’
Fast facts
“Process of [the] introduction of CBDC will be gradual so that there is no disruption [to] the financial and banking system,” Sankar said, according to the Economic Times.
In its annual 2021-2022 report, the RBI said that the digital rupee design must conform with India’s monetary policy and financial stability objectives while causing no disruption.
The introduction of the CBDC will involve proofs-of-concept and pilots before launch, the annual report noted.
The RBI Act of 1934 was amended in the Finance Bill 2022, to provide the necessary legal framework for CBDC issuance.
See related article: India FM: RBI to issue blockchain-based digital rupee