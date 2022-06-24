RBI, India banks launch blockchain-based trade financing project

TechCrunch

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) products have become incredibly popular with users, and both startups and tech behemoths such as Apple have taken notice. Kasheesh, a fintech startup that's less than two years old, came out of stealth today with a product its founders say can benefit consumers by offering flexibility that's similar to BNPL, but without taking on a loan. The company's main product is a web browser extension that allows customers shopping online to split their payments across multiple combinations of debit, credit and gift cards without having to pay a fee or interest, co-founder and CEO Sam Miller told TechCrunch.