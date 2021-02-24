RBI, markets must work together, governor says

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives to attend a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank and markets need to work together to ensure the orderly evolution of the bond yield curve, the Reserve Bank of India governor told news channel CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

Bond yields have seen an upward bias since the government announced, in its budget this month, additional market borrowing for the current financial year and higher than expected borrowing for the fiscal year starting in April.

Investor appetite has been low despite the central bank's assurance that it would provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme as traders seek more direct support from the RBI.

"It entails a responsibility for the central bank and for the market players. So what we are looking at is an orderly evolution of the yield curve. I think I have given reasonable amount of clarity to the market," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 6.17% after the RBI chief's comments but is up 22 basis points since its low last week.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Additional reporting by Nupur Anand and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • India wants to make it mandatory for social media influencers to label an ad #ad

    To make sure the labels are universally understood, India proposes to allow only five hashtags to mark paid content: #ad, #collab, #promo, #sponsored, and #partnership.

  • India's National Stock Exchange halts trading due to technical glitch

    India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) stopped trading in all segments on Wednesday due to a technical glitch, the exchange said in a statement. The country's other major stock exchange BSE, however, said it continues to have normal trading in all segments.

  • Exclusive: Ant investor Boyu Capital targets $6 billion for new private equity fund - sources

    Chinese private equity firm Boyu Capital, an investor in Chinese technology titans including billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, is raising a new, China-focused fund targeting as much as $6 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Boyu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The fundraising by a firm widely associated with tech startups amounts to a high-profile test of investor appetite at a time when heightened oversight of China's tech giants clouds the near-term outlook of those companies.

  • Hong Kong’s First Trading Tax Hike Since 1993 Pummels Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong unveiled its first stamp-duty increase on stock trades since 1993, sparking a broad selloff in the $7.6 trillion market and sending shares of the city’s exchange to their biggest plunge in more than five years.The planned trading-tax increase to 0.13% from 0.10% was part of a raft of new measures announced in Hong Kong’s budget that included increased spending to help residents weather the pandemic. Even as the city’s economy has plunged over the past year, stock prices and trading have surged amid a global market boom.Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index sank 2.9% as of 2:48 p.m. local time, led by a 8.6% tumble in Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. The bourse operator was headed for its biggest slump since 2015, even after reporting record annual earnings on Wednesday.“The impact will be significant,” said Kingston Lin, managing director of the asset management department at Canfield Securities in Hong Kong, ahead of the announcement by the city. “The market is doing very well and, of course, it will bring more revenue to the government. But higher transaction costs will be a concern for the exchange.”The government announced spending measures of more than HK$120 billion ($15.5 billion) to alleviate economic hardship for city residents struggling after a two-year economic recession.The trading tax hike is due to be in place on Aug. 1 and the government expects it to generate an extra HK$12 billion a year, local media including Apple Daily and NowTV reported, citing unidentified people. In the 2019/2020 fiscal year, the duty contributed HK$33.2 billion in revenue.The move risks damping a trading boom that has gripped the city and propelled earnings at the exchange. The bourse on Wednesday reported that profit rose 23% to a record HK$11.5 billion in 2020, helped by a 60% jump in stock trading. Its shares have surged about 150% from a low last year, making it the world’s biggest by market value.“Whilst we are disappointed about the government’s decision to raise stamp duty for stock transactions, we recognize that such a levy is an important source of government revenue,” an exchange spokesperson said. “HKEX looks forward to continue working closely with all its stakeholders to drive the continued success, resiliency, vibrancy and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s capital markets.”Analysts at Citigroup Inc. estimated that the increased stamp duty will raise trading costs by 6% to 15%, pressing down trading volumes and crimping the exchange’s earnings per share by 3% to 7%.Hong Kong is an outlier when it comes to taxing stock transactions, with markets such as the U.S. and rival Singapore refraining. Even so, talk of implementing a tax on financial transactions has recently been rekindled by some Democrats in the U.S. after the recent trading frenzy in GameStop Corp. shares.(Updates with market moves from first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS Team Says Get Ready for Another Global Equity Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Tightening financial conditions will likely lead to a “phase change” in global markets in the second quarter, resulting in lower overall returns and favoring growth stocks over value, according to UBS Group AG.A shift from a liquidity-driven market to one based on growth and earnings will come as inflation enthusiasm peaks and will precede any tapering of Federal Reserve support, wrote strategists including Bhanu Baweja in a note Monday. This regime change will be marked by a bottoming in real rates and credit spreads -- which will signal the end of the liquidity “tailwind,” they said.“While these changes don’t imply a big drawdown, they do make for an important change in the nature of the rally,” the strategists wrote. “Liquidity tailwinds have been the biggest contributor to market gains.”A recent surge in U.S. real yields has raised alarm among investors who see negative real rates as a cornerstone of the risk-asset rally which has sent global equities to all-time highs. The rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities has jumped to as high as minus 0.77% last week from minus 1.08% on Feb. 11.While higher real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, they can lead to a tightening in financial conditions and a shift in asset allocation.“A small increase in real rates will likely not be a big concern, but as real rates accelerate, each incremental move becomes more challenging for markets,” wrote Baweja and his team.Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk Assets An analysis of similar historic “phase changes” when liquidity drivers shift to neutral from loose suggests lower market returns and growth stocks marginally outperforming value shares, UBS said. The dollar usually sees modest gains against emerging-market currencies and a rotation out of the U.S. into other markets becomes less compelling, the strategists wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square buys $170 million more in bitcoin to boost crypto holdings

    Square is more than doubling down on its crypto holdings.

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • More expensive services lead euro zone inflation rebound in January

    More expensive services and industrial goods led a rebound in inflation in January after months of falling prices, offsetting the downward pull of cheaper energy, data showed on Tuesday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed earlier estimates that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2% month-on-month for a 0.9% year-on-year increase, as expected by economists. Volatile energy prices were 3.8% higher on the month but still 4.2% lower than a year earlier and unprocessed food was 1.2% more expensive on the month and 2.0% year-on-year.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • How to make the US stimulus better

    Now, some analysts are arguing that the stimulus package is too big and should be reduced. Jobless workers requesting unemployment benefits actually rose last week. The main fear for a too-big bill is that additional government spending will outstrip the needs of the economy and lead to excessive inflation.

  • UK shopper numbers rise for fifth straight week despite lockdown

    The number of people heading out to shops across Britain increased by 6.8% last week versus the previous week, a fifth straight week of uplift despite the national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday. "You could be fooled into thinking that last week was a normal (school) half term week rather than the eighth week of a national lockdown, as footfall continued to rise for the fifth consecutive week," said Springboard director Diane Wehrle. She said the data shows evidence of pent-up demand amongst shoppers to visit retail destinations and indicated a surge back to stores when non-essential retail is allowed to reopen.

  • Tesla Stock Drops as CEO Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Tweet Bites Back

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been known to tweet statements that have elicited warnings, and even charges, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Most recently, lawyers warned the...

  • EU targets online platforms after Wall Street short squeeze

    Online platforms like Robinhood in the United States that offer commission-free share trading to retail investors would be illegal in the European Union, officials from the bloc said on Tuesday. Online trading came to the fore last month after retail investors following the Reddit forum WallStreetBets piled into GameStop Corp shares via the Robinhood platform, sending the retailer's stock rocketing more than 1,000% at the expense of prominent investors who had bet against the stock. Ugo Bassi, a senior official in the European Commission's financial services unit, said the EU executive had looked at "payment for order flow" under three aspects of the bloc's securities law.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • Analysis: Boeing alters course in speedy response to engine blowouts

    Two years ago, after a second fatal 737 MAX crash in five months, Boeing Co worked behind the scenes to urge aviation regulators not to ground the jet. Its efforts went as far as the White House, with Boeing's then-Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg calling former U.S. President Donald Trump to assure him the jet was safe. But Saturday's engine failure on a United Airlines 777, which produced jarring footage of an engine on fire and chunks of metal littering a Denver suburb - but no injuries - triggered a very different response inside Boeing.

  • Exclusive: Senators revive bill to combat Chinese censorship of U.S. companies

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will revive legislation as soon as Wednesday to counter Chinese censorship in the United States, a new effort by Congress to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, Senator Jeff Merkley told Reuters. U.S. officials have complained that the Chinese government has increasingly sought to suppress opposition to its ruling Communist Party by coercing U.S. companies – from hotel chains and airlines to Hollywood film producers – to take pro-Beijing stances.

  • Democrats Renew Push to Expand Corporate Diversity Disclosures

    (Bloomberg) -- Congressional Democrats want publicly traded companies to divulge more demographic information about their boards and senior ranks.A bill reintroduced Tuesday by New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez aims to boost Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure rules by extending reporting requirements on race, ethnicity, gender and veteran-status of directors and senior leadership. The push comes after Nasdaq Inc. proposed requiring more diversity on company boards.Menendez says the bill -- which has a companion in the House and is also backed by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren -- would help bridge the gap between companies’ statements in support of diversity and tangible progress. “It’s time corporate boardrooms mirror the rich diversity of our country,” Menendez, the highest ranking Latino in Congress, said in a statement.Similar legislation was passed by the Democratically controlled House in November 2019, but was never considered by the Senate, where the current proposal faces challenging prospects in the closely-divided chamber. Republicans are already pushing back against Nasdaq’s plan.The U.S. business community is largely on board with Menendez’s measure, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Financial Services Forum and Real Estate Roundtable among its supporters.The bill “will establish a model to organically boost diversity on boards through disclosure, rather than the counterproductive quota-driven strategies that some have attempted,” Tom Quaadman, executive vice president for the Chamber’s Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said in the statement released by Menendez’s office.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jetmakers to lose orders in Norwegian restructuring: sources

    The Irish High Court this week is hearing arguments concerning the repudiation of some of Norwegian’s liabilities including aircraft leases. Airbus declined to comment. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

  • Powell: Rising bond yields signal recovery but Fed’s ‘job not done’

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that rising bond yields are a healthy sign of a return to normal.