RBI wants its CBDC to bring ‘little or no disruption’

Bubs plans to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its baby formula and has 500,000 tins ready for immediate export. The U.S. baby formula crisis was triggered when Abbott Laboratories in February recalled dozens of products after customers complained of infants contracting bacterial infections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on May 19 Abbott was on track to reopen its key baby formula plant in Michigan within one or two weeks.