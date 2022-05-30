RBI wants its CBDC to bring ‘little or no disruption’
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is aligning its central bank digital currency (CBDC) design with monetary policy objectives and financial stability, the central bank said in its annual report.
Fast facts
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in February the RBI will be developing a blockchain-based digital rupee.
India’s Finance Bill, 2022, included an amendment to the RBI Act, 1934, to provide a legal framework for the upcoming digital rupee.
India has discouraged digital asset investments by imposing a 30% tax on cryptocurrency income, while senior central bank officials have called for a ban on the assets.
A vibrant and active cryptocurrency ecosystem can present alternative payment methods to a nation’s fiat currency.
