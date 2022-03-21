RBNZ to Avoid Big Rate Hikes on Recession Risk, Kiwibank Says

Sherry Zhang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s Reserve Bank won’t resort to big interest-rate hikes to tame inflation because the risk of a recession has increased, according to Kiwibank.

While the RBNZ will raise its benchmark rate six further times this year -- taking it to 2.5% -- it will stick to 25 basis-point moves, Kiwibank Chief Economist Jarrod Kerr said in a research note. The central bank has already increased the official cash rate to 1% from 0.25% in three steps.

“Given a more subdued growth outlook, we expect the RBNZ to keep to the speed limit of 25 basis points per hike,” Kerr said. “If the RBNZ accelerates its tightening it risks crashing the economy into a recession.”

Central banks around the world are raising interest rates to rein in surging inflation. Economists at ANZ Bank New Zealand predict the RBNZ will be forced into 50 basis-point hikes, as the country’s inflation rate is expected to accelerate to more than 7%.

But Kerr said economic growth will slow to 3% this year from 5.6% last year as the country battles its omicron outbreak. The probability of a recession has risen as the housing market slows, he said, adding “interest rates have already started to bite.”

