RBNZ Confident of ‘Soft Landing’ Despite Rapid Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is confident it can guide the economy to a “soft landing” even as it raises interest rates aggressively to tame inflation.

“It’s difficult to engineer a soft landing -- typically a significant reduction in inflation is accompanied by negative economic growth -- but there’s reasons to believe New Zealand is well placed to pull it off this time around,” Paul Conway, the Reserve Bank’s new chief economist, said in an interview Monday in Wellington. “The labor market is strong and that’s the underlying reason why the New Zealand economy is well placed to weather the storm.”

The RBNZ last week raised its Official Cash Rate by half a percentage point for a second consecutive meeting and forecast a steeper tightening track that will take the OCR to around 4% next year from 2% today. Conway said the Monetary Policy Committee didn’t seriously consider a bigger move of 75 basis points.

“Seventy-five wasn’t seriously on the table because we are pretty convinced that we can get to where we need to get with 50-point increments” he said, adding the bank was “signaling there’s probably some more 50 points coming over the next little while.”

While the RBNZ expects economic growth to slow, it doesn’t predict any quarters of contraction. Conway said that’s largely due to the resilience of the labor market, which “has been incredible.”

“In many ways the labor market has been the mainstay of the New Zealand economy over the last few years and I think it’s one of the reasons why demand has stayed so strong,” he said. “People are in work and getting paid. We should be happy with that, that’s great.”

At the same time, churn has increased as people move out of industries affected by the pandemic and into growth areas, he said.

‘Creative Destruction’

“So the labor market is adjusting, we’re starting to see that sort of creative destruction that you would expect to accompany such a huge shock as a global pandemic,” Conway said. “The thing about people moving jobs is they often get a pay rise in the process.”

The labor market is extremely tight and “showing no signs of loosening,” he said, which is “feeding into inflation expectations.”

It’s a “worry” that measures of medium-term inflation expectations have increased so much, while gauges of core inflation are also now outside the RBNZ’s 1-3% target band.

“The Monetary Policy Committee is very cognizant of those risks associated with inflation expectations getting well out of the band and measures of core inflation getting outside of the band, so it really is time to lean in against those,” Conway said.

To be sure, he noted the high degree of uncertainty in the global economy and said a slowdown in China could have implications for New Zealand’s growth.

“The more I read about China, the more I think they’re very much between a rock and a hard place,” he said. “I think that’s going to have big impacts on economic activity in that part of the world, which is of course New Zealand’s biggest customer so it may well have implications here.”

Conway was chief economist at the Bank of New Zealand before he joined the RBNZ on May 2. While he won’t officially join the MPC until later this year, he sat in on its deliberations ahead of last week’s decision as an observer.

Conway said it’s important that businesses and workers keep price and wage increases in check to avoid the central bank having to do even more with interest rates to contain inflation.

“If we can come together with reasonable expectations around things like that then we are well placed to pull off the soft landing that we’re currently forecasting,” he said. “We would rather get inflation back in its box without New Zealand having to undergo the stresses and strains of recession.”

