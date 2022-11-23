RBNZ Governor says central bank policy now officially contractionary

FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr is pictured during an interview at the bank in Wellington
Lucy Craymer
·2 min read

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank governor said on Thursday benchmark interest rates needed to go higher and the country also needed to go into recession to get spiralling inflation under control, which would mean pain for some home owners.

"We are sorry that New Zealanders are being buffeted by significant shocks and inflation is above target. As we've said before, inflation is no one's friend and causes economic costs," Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr told a committee at parliament.

New Zealand's central bank raised its official cash rate by a record 75 basis points to a near 14-year peak of 4.25% on Wednesday as it struggles to contain inflation near three-decade high. It also flagged it expects a year-long recession starting in 2023 as it pushes rates higher.

"It is the misery of inflation that is the problem here and that is the problem we are working to resolve," Orr said.

The central bank surprised the market with its hawkish tone and forecast that rates would now peak at 5.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 4.1%.

"Our biggest surprises since August has been the persistence of global inflation... and domestically we are seeing price pressure everywhere," said Orr.

He added that the central bank committee realised it need to do more and sooner to break that spiral.

"I can say now we can all put our hands on our hearts across the committee and say we are officially contractionary with our monetary policy at this point," he said.

Higher cash rates are increasing debt servicing costs, at a time when New Zealand house prices have fallen around 11% since their peak in November 2021.

"Some households are already bumping up against financial constraints and that's where the banks and fiscal policy need to show concern," Orr said.

He said there will be households that need to be talking with their banks about options such as interest only mortgages or deferred mortgages.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: DWAC CEO Expects Trump to Focus on Truth Social Over Twitter, Wins Extension Vote

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) secured extension to close merger with Trump’s Truth Social DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando spoke to IPO Edge moments before Shared views on Twitter vs. […]

  • UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding

    A homeless woman sleeping in a tent along a street in downtown Redding was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night, Redding police said.

  • Bank of Canada reiterates inflation remains too high, higher rates still needed

    Canadian inflation remains high and broad based and more interest-rate increases will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. After a strong job gain report for October, Canada's annual inflation rate held steady that same month at 6.9%, still far above the central bank's 2% target, while core inflation measures were mixed, data showed last week. The Bank of Canada raised rates by 50 basis points last month to fight inflation, lifting the policy rate to 3.75%, the highest since 4% seen in January 2008.

  • New Zealand delivers record rate hike, flags 2023 recession

    New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday hiked interest rates by a record amount and warned the economy might have to spend an entire year in recession to bring sky-high inflation under control. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 75 basis points to 4.25% and crucially now sees rates peaking at 5.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 4.1%.

  • DWAC Stock Spikes After Trump Merger Vote, Musk Reinstates Trump On Twitter

    DWAC advanced after shareholders voted to extend the Trump merger deadline. Elon Musk also activated Trump's Twitter account over the weekend.

  • Mexico's Inbursa drops bid for Citigroup's Mexican retail arm Citibanamex

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Wednesday it had pulled out of the bidding process for U.S. bank Citigroup's Mexican retail arm Citibanamex. "Inbursa confirms that, following submission of a non-binding proposal for the businesses in question, the parties mutually agreed that Inbursa will not be continuing to the next stages of the process," it said in a filing. Mexican corporate titans Carlos Slim's Inbursa and German Larrea's Grupo Mexico were seen as the frontrunners in bidding for Citibanamex, known too as Banamex.

  • Western Digital is cutting 251 workers in California

    The San Jose-based computer storage maker is cutting jobs in both Silicon Valley and Southern California.

  • 31 best luxury gifts that are worth the splurge

    The most eye-catching luxury gifts that are worth the splurge. From a sophisticated watch to the KitchenAid mixer, these are the best luxury gifts.

  • New Zealand central bank sharply raises rates, now expects to peak at 5.5% in 2023

    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates aggressively on Wednesday in response to stubborn inflation pressures, ignoring recent signals from some its global peers that the pace of policy tightening could slow.

  • Judge rules Alex Jones must pay full $50M in damages to Sandy Hook family

    A Texas judge on Tuesday denied Infowars host Alex Jones a bid to decrease the amount of damages he’s required to pay to the family of a victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting following a ruling in a defamation trial in August. Travis County District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled Jones must pay,…

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Goodwill is the ‘pioneer of the circular economy’: Goodwillfind.com CEO

    Goodwillfind.com CEO Matthew Kaness joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the nonprofit's new secondhand e-commerce experience, secular tailwinds boosting Goodwill stores, value-oriented consumers, sustainability, and more.

  • US Stocks Rise as Fed Minutes Boost Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks ended Wednesday’s session higher after the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes showed most officials backing slowing the pace of interest-rate hikes soon. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 n

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.

  • Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

    "Right now we're in a deficit of trust. People think there's a black swan around every corner, that everyone else is a sociopath, saying one thing and doing something else."

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to a de

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • HP to lay off up to 6,000 workers as part of its restructuring plan

    HP Inc. will be cutting between 4,000 and 6,000 employees over the next three years as part of a restructuring plan, the tech giant announced Tuesday. The Palo Alto company is making the cuts as part of a larger restructuring effort to reduce costs and refocus its business, it said in a press release. The restructuring "will enable us to better serve our customers and drive long-term value creation by reducing our costs and reinvesting in key growth initiatives to position our business for the future," company CEO Enrique Lores said in the news release.