RBNZ Would Lose Dual Mandate If Jacinda Ardern’s Government Is Ousted in 2023

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank would lose its dual mandate if the main opposition National Party ousts Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government at the 2023 election.

National leader Christopher Luxon said he would restore the Reserve Bank’s sole focus on inflation if he leads the next administration. He would also remove the need for the RBNZ to take house prices into account, Luxon said in an interview with Bloomberg Thursday in Wellington.

“I’m not supportive of the dual mandate, I’d move it back to price stability,” Luxon said. “There’s been too much mission creep. You’ve got to be ruthlessly focused on price stability, that’s the phase we’re going to be in for the next few years.”

Luxon is taking aim at the the government’s economic management as the country experiences a “cost of living crisis” with inflation running at the fastest pace in more than 30 years. The National Party has risen in the polls since Luxon took the helm in late November, but it’s still well behind Ardern’s Labour Party.

Since taking office in 2017, Labour has overhauled the RBNZ, expanding its mandate to include both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment, introducing a new policy committee and changing its governance structure. Last year, Finance Minister Grant Robertson added house prices to the RBNZ’s monetary policy remit despite the objections of Governor Adrian Orr.

Government Told New RBNZ Remit Lacks Housing Impact, Emails Show

“Grant Robertson needs to take responsibility for what the government can do fiscally, and I think housing is a government responsibility not a Reserve Bank of New Zealand decision,” Luxon said. “There are fiscal components like employment and spending that the government should be dealing with and the Reserve Bank needs to get much more focus back on price stability.”

Luxon said Robertson and Labour are guilty of profligate fiscal spending at a time when the economy is overheating, which he said will fuel faster inflation.

“When you have a constrained economy and all that public money coming in competing with the private sector and squeezing the private sector, you’re going to end up with this inflationary effect which ultimately is going to lead to higher interest rates,” he said.

Annual inflation has accelerated to 5.9%, the fastest pace since 1990, and economists predict it will breach 6% this year. The RBNZ has raised interest rates twice and is expected to lift them aggressively this year to get inflation back within its 1-3% target band.

Support for National rose to 32% from 28% in a 1News Kantar poll published last month, while support for Labour fell to 40% from 41%. Ardern is still the country’s preferred prime minister, on 35% versus Luxon’s 17%.

Some politicians don’t understand how dangerous inflation is when it gets out of control, Luxon said.

“We’re living in a world where a whole generation have actually not lived in a high-inflation environment,” he said. “It’s not a world we want to go to, it’s not a fun world.”

The RBNZ’s previous sole focus on inflation was a powerful tool that had served the economy well in the past, “and adding mission creep to it as you do some intellectual tinkering and tweaking isn’t particularly helpful,” Luxon said.

