RBNZ’s Hawkesby Open to Cash Rate Above 4% to Tame Inflation

Tracy Withers and Matthew Brockett
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is open to the possibility of raising its benchmark rate as high as 4.25% amid uncertainty over the amount of tightening needed to regain control of inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank’s forecast track for the Official Cash Rate shows a peak of 4.1% in mid-2023, which means there’s a risk of it climbing to 4.25%, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said in an interview with Bloomberg News Monday in Wellington.

“We’re deliberately ambiguous to reflect that uncertainty of where the end point may be,” he said. “It could be 4%, it could be 4.25%, it could be a balanced range around that.”

The RBNZ wants to get the cash rate “comfortably” above a neutral setting so that it is slowing the economy and cooling price pressures, but has acknowledged that the neutral level may be higher than its previous estimate of 2%. The central bank last week raised the OCR to 3% from 2.5% and said it remains appropriate to continue hiking “at pace.”

Hawkesby said the RBNZ hasn’t settled on a new estimate for where neutral is but “we’ve talked about a range of 2% to 3%.”

“In an environment where we do have strong domestic inflation pressures that we are looking to lean in against you need to be shifting the Official Cash Rate into that zone where you can be more comfortable that you’re doing your work of leaning in,” he said.

Hawkesby said the economy has been “more resilient than we had expected,” with consumption and domestic demand holding up more than business and consumer confidence surveys suggested they would.

“But we’re also conscious that monetary policy does take time to work its way through,” he said, adding that a large proportion of home owners need to refinance their mortgages in the next 12 months and will be moving onto higher interest rates.

Skirting Recession

That will work its way through into construction and spending, he said.

The RBNZ projects employment growth will stall next year but that the economy will narrowly avoid recession. It sees inflation slowing from 7.3% today to 3.8% by the end of 2023.

“We’re projecting a period where the economy slows down, but it’s one where the labor market starts from a very strong starting point,” Hawkesby said. The slowdown “both brings inflation down and brings employment into a more sustainable level,” he said.

The RBNZ was one of the first developed-nation central banks to begin raising rates and its aggressive tightening cycle is being watched by its global peers as they also battle inflation with unusually large rate hikes.

Hawkesby said the RBNZ is increasingly being asked to share its thoughts at central banking forums.

“People are looking at our experience -- being slightly in a different part of our economic cycle than elsewhere -- and what lessons can be learned from that,” he said.

4% This Year?

Last week’s hike was the fourth consecutive half-percentage-point increase and most economists project another one will follow at the next meeting in October, taking the OCR to 3.5%.

But they are split on whether another half-point hike will be delivered at the final meeting of the year in November. Investors see a 50% chance of the OCR hitting 4% this year, according to swaps prices.

Neither economists nor investors see the OCR rising to 4.25% this cycle.

The RBNZ is getting closer to the point where it may slow the pace of tightening, Hawkesby said.

“I think it’s definitely on the horizon. It’s that idea that as we get closer to the peak of what we’re projecting, as we get closer to being comfortably above neutral, then our decisions become more finely balanced,” he said. “And there’s almost deliberately that ambiguity in the track of where we are by February just to acknowledge that reality that nothing’s set in stone.”

(Updates with Hawkesby comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia’s Albanese Says Taming Inflation Is a Key Priority

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said one of his new government’s priorities is to take the pressure off inflation, which was running at the fastest pace in 21 y

  • Twitter Warns Staff of Potential Cuts to Employee Bonuses

    The social-media company tells employees that it has experienced significant challenges to revenue since January.

  • UK’s Sunak Tells Truss to Choose Tax Cuts or Energy Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak has told Liz Truss, his rival and the front-runner in the race to be the next UK prime minister, she can’t deliver both support for struggling British households this winter and stick to her flagship policy of tax cuts.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally

  • China’s Hyped Decoupling From Emerging Markets May Prove a Blip

    (Bloomberg) -- A gulf has opened up between Chinese stocks and the rest of emerging-market equities in recent weeks as pandemic recoveries have diverged. That parting of ways is likely to be short-lived, fund managers say.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming a

  • UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health- reports

    UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid in excess of $30 a share, while Amazon's offer is close behind, Bloomberg said. Signify will hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss the bids, and final bids are expected Sept. 6, Bloomberg said.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Power Crunch in Sichuan Adds to Industry’s Woes in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilChina’s Sichuan province extended industrial power cuts and activated its highest emergency response on Sunday, adding to manufacturers’ woes in the region as they shut do

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilA luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase &

  • Asia shares slip anew, dollar keeps rising

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and risks are he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy. "We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September," said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets. Futures are fully priced for another hike in September with the only question being whether it will be 50 or 75 basis points, while rates are seen up at 3.5%-3.75% by year end.

  • Texas Tech names Tyler Shough starting quarterback

    The Texas Tech Red Raiders' injured starter in 2021 Tyler Shough reclaims job after competition with Donovan Smith and Behren Morton.

  • Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case- AP

    James Butler Jr., lawyer for the Georgia couple Melvin and Voncile Hill who were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250, said on Sunday that jurors in Gwinnett County, northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week, AP reported. The couple's children, Kim and Adam Hill, were the plaintiffs in the yearslong wrongful death case, involving what their lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks. "An award of punitive damages to hopefully warn people riding around in the millions of those trucks Ford sold was the reason the Hill family insisted on a verdict," AP reported, quoting Butler.

  • Donald Trump launched a furious attack on 'broken down hack' Mitch McConnell and his 'crazy wife' in bust-up over GOP Senate candidates

    Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he said the GOP might struggle to flip the Senate due to "candidate quality."

  • Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid

    Mick Mulvaney told CNN that a search warrant should have only been used if there was evidence the documents might be revealed or destroyed.

  • Donald Trump and Mark Meadows' last-minute plan to declassify an FBI file and tip off a conservative journalist: NYT

    Donald Trump and Mark Meadows rushed to get a series of redactions approved and an FBI file declassified in the last days of the presidency, per a report.

  • Darya Dugina was killed by partisans from National Republican Army former Russian parliamentarian

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 21:54 Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation (the Russian parliament), said that the so-called National Republican Army (NRA) has claimed responsibility for the murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Aleksandr Dugin.

  • A writer who chronicled Donald Trump's rise to fame predicted that the Trump Org will be 'put out of business'

    The prediction comes after Trump's longtime CFO took a plea deal and admitted that the Trump Org dodged payroll taxes for 15 years.

  • GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw rebukes some of his party's 'crazy' rhetoric following Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It makes us seem like extremist Democrats'

    The congressman specifically cited comments like fellow GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's call to defund the FBI.

  • GOP Candidate Says FBI Agents Would Be Put In 'Body Bag' If His Home Were Searched

    Despite the controversy blowing up over the video Saturday, Sarasota businessman Martin Hyde defended his remarks.

  • Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former transportation secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’

    Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.” Trump’s attack came in a TruthSocial post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate,…

  • Michael Cohen Says Trump Will Use Top Secret Documents as ‘Get Out of Jail Free Card’ to ‘Extort America’ (Video)

    "You want to take me down, I'll take the whole country down," Cohen mimicked his former boss