RBNZ’s Orr Signals Aggressive Tightening Cycle May Be Near End

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank may be nearing the end of its aggressive tightening cycle as Governor Adrian Orr highlighted emerging signs that consumption is beginning to cool.

“We know we have to slow the economy,” the Reserve Bank governor told Bloomberg Television in an interview from an annual central bankers meeting at Jackson Hole. “We knew we had to be 3% plus to begin that slowing journey and now we’re in a much more comfortable position.”

“We think there’ll be least another couple of rate hikes, but then we hope to be in a position where we can be data driven and connect to our normal position of watching, worrying and waiting.”

New Zealand’s dollar edged lower in response to the comments, and bought 62.18 US cents at 11:30 a.m. in Wellington. Two-year swap yields also declined 2 basis points to 4.17%.

The Reserve Bank last week raised its Official Cash Rate to 3% and projected the benchmark would need to get to at least 4% to quell the fastest inflation in more than three decades. An unexpected decline in second-quarter retail sales on Thursday raised the risk of consecutive quarters of economic contraction, the local definition of a recession.

“Our core view is no, that we won’t see technical recession,” Orr said. “There’s quite a reasonable bounce back in economic activity” for the second quarter.

Still, the governor made clear the RBNZ wants to see lower consumption.

“Our outlook is for almost flat real consumption so for us to see retail sales come off like that, it’s not a surprise,” Orr said. “It’s a good signal that that monetary policy is biting and we’re doing our work.”

“Consumers will be taking a significant part of the brunt of the slowdown because, we’re an open trading economy. Our monetary policy mostly bites on domestic spending.”

The RBNZ doesn’t project a recession in 2023, but it does forecast sharply slower economic growth as it seeks to constrain demand and bring it back in balance with supply.

“Slower growth is a necessary position,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be negative growth.”

Central banks around the world are confronting the same challenge of trying to slow demand to combat price pressures by raising rates sharply.

“Pushing that hard is going to take most countries around the world very close to zero economic growth, or certainly below potential economic growth, otherwise they’re not doing their job,” he said. “It’s likely that some countries will be printing two negative quarters of growth.”

