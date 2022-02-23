New Zealand Raises Rates for Third Time, Signals Higher Peak

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for a third straight meeting and signaled it will need to hike further than previously expected to contain inflation, sending bond yields and the currency higher.

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee increased the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1% Wednesday. New forecasts published by the RBNZ show the cash rate climbing to 2.5% over the next 12 months and peaking at about 3.25% at the end of 2023. In November, it had forecast a peak of about 2.5%.

“It was agreed that more monetary tightening was needed than signaled in the November statement,” the MPC said in its record of meeting. “The committee confirmed that the outlook for a higher OCR at the end of the projection horizon was a balanced reflection of the likely path of interest rates.”

New Zealand two-year bond yields jumped as much as 10 basis points to 2.32%, heading for their highest close in five years. The New Zealand dollar also advanced, buying 67.71 U.S. cents at 2:50 p.m. in Wellington.

The RBNZ is at the forefront of global stimulus removal as central banks begin to try to rein in accelerating consumer prices. But unlike other countries, New Zealand is only now facing the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The omicron variant has started to sweep through the population, threatening to disrupt economic activity as case numbers surge.

“The statement showed a need to lean much harder against inflation than in November, and with some added concern expressed about the risk of high inflation becoming embedded,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “The RBNZ needs to tighten monetary policy considerably further from here.”

Today’s rate rise was forecast by 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, while two tipped a 50-point increase.

The RBNZ said it will start to reduce its balance sheet, which swelled during its quantitative easing program. In July, it will commence a gradual reduction of the bonds purchased under its Large Scale Asset Purchase program with sales of NZ$5 billion ($3.4 billion) per fiscal year to the Treasury Department, it said. In addition, it will not reinvest the proceeds of any bonds as they mature.

New Zealand was among the first to start raising rates last year, delivering two hikes in the fourth quarter. Policy makers from London to Washington have either followed suit or are preparing to do so as inflation pressures mount.

The Bank of England raised rates in early February and there is speculation that the Federal Reserve could begin its tightening cycle with a 50 basis point increase in March. In Asia, the Bank of Korea has lifted rates three times and signaled more to come.

RBNZ policy makers said they considered whether to lift the OCR by 50 basis points today. The decision to opt for 25 points was “finely balanced” and the committee is “willing to move the OCR in larger increments if required over coming quarters,” they said.

New Zealand’s job market is as tight as it’s ever been, with the fourth-quarter unemployment rate at a record-low 3.2%. Inflation is running at 5.9%, the fastest pace in more than 31 years, and is forecast to accelerate further.

The RBNZ, which is required to target 1-3% inflation, now sees it rising to 6.6% in early 2022 before gradually easing back toward 2% over the forecast horizon. Inflation is not seen returning to the target band until mid-2023.

At the same time, there’s uncertainty around the economic outlook as daily cases of omicron soar and customer-facing industries such as retailing and hospitality face dwindling sales as more people work from home.

Rising home-loan interest rates are also tipped to curb spending as highly indebted borrowers are squeezed and the housing market slows.

The central bank projects the economy will grow 5.3% in the year ending March 31, then 2.9% in the following 12 months through March 2023. Previously it saw 2022-23 growth of 4.2%.

