RBNZ Sounds Inflation Warning With Biggest Rate Hike in 22 Years

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point, its biggest hike in 22 years, indicating it’s worried that inflation is getting out of control.

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee lifted the official cash rate to 1.5% from 1% Wednesday in Wellington, the first time it has delivered an increase of that magnitude since 2000. The move wrong-footed 15 of 20 economists in a Bloomberg survey who expected a quarter-point adjustment. However, five predicted the half-point increase and investors had assigned it a 70% probability.

“The Committee agreed that their policy ‘path of least regret’ is to increase the OCR by more now, rather than later, to head off rising inflation expectations,” the RBNZ said. “It is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace.”

The RBNZ has raised the cash rate for four straight policy meetings, lifting it by 125 basis points since October as inflation surged to a 32-year high. The risk is that the rapid rise in borrowing costs could stall the economy. House prices are already falling and business and consumer confidence have slumped amid New Zealand’s worst outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The RBNZ’s decision to accelerate its hiking cycle shows it is willing to move decisively to get a hand on surging inflation,” said Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics in Singapore. “We expect it to hike the OCR to 3% by the end of this year.”

The New Zealand dollar jumped after the decision before giving up most of its gains. It bought 68.70 U.S. cents at 2:40 p.m. in Wellington. Bond yields fell on expectations the more aggressive rate tightening will tackle inflation.

Today’s decision was a rate review rather than a full Monetary Policy Statement, meaning the bank did not publish new forecasts and won’t hold a press conference.

Rate Peak Unchanged?

In its statement, the RBNZ said it remains comfortable with the forward track for the cash rate it published in February, indicating it sees no need to take rates higher than the 3.25% peak it forecast for the end of 2023.

However, it said it wants to get the OCR “to a more neutral stance sooner.” It estimates a neutral level for the cash rate is around 2%.

“The Committee noted that the OCR is stimulatory at its current level,” it said. “Members noted that annual consumer price inflation is expected to peak around 7% in the first half of 2022. The risk of more persistent high inflation expectations has increased.”

The RBNZ aims to keep inflation around the middle of a 1-3% target range.

New Zealand is at the forefront of global policy tightening as central banks around the world respond to an inflation surge that’s threatening to become entrenched. The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key rate by half a point to 1% later today, while the Bank of Korea may add to its three rate hikes on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve began its tightening cycle last month and its policy makers have signaled they could move in half-point steps if needed. The Reserve Bank of Australia only this month opened the door to rate increases, with economists tipping its first hike will come in early June.

Pandemic Policy

New Zealand’s ultra-loose pandemic policy settings drove house-price inflation to 30% last year, while the closed border caused a labor shortage that’s seen unemployment plunge to 3.2%, a record low. Inflation accelerated to 5.9%, the fastest since 1990, and is forecast to quicken further.

At the same time, the country’s rampant omicron outbreak is curbing household spending and rising mortgage rates are pushing the housing market into retreat.

Consumer confidence has slumped to its weakest since 2004, and business sentiment is the lowest since the pandemic hit in early 2020. House prices fell 2.3% in the three months through February, according to Real Estate Institute data.

“Heightened global economic uncertainty and inflation are dampening consumer confidence,” the RBNZ said today. “The rise in mortgage interest rates -- amongst other factors -- have acted to reduce mortgage demand and house prices.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is worsening inflation by driving up commodity prices while also hurting confidence and damping the economic outlook.

“A larger move now also provides more policy flexibility ahead in light of the highly uncertain global economic environment,” the RBNZ said.

