Is RBR Group (ASX:RBR) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, RBR Group Limited (ASX:RBR) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does RBR Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that RBR Group had AU$2.44m of debt in June 2022, down from AU$4.18m, one year before. But it also has AU$3.76m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$1.32m net cash.

How Healthy Is RBR Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that RBR Group had liabilities of AU$3.12m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$308.1k falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had AU$3.76m in cash and AU$479.2k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast AU$819.0k more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that RBR Group is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that RBR Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Although RBR Group made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated AU$4.0m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since RBR Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While RBR Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, RBR Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 88% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case RBR Group has AU$1.32m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of AU$3.5m, being 88% of its EBIT. So is RBR Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for RBR Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

