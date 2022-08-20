RBTR Token Generates Life-Changing Opportunities Through Its Arbitrage Robot Token

Boulder, Colorado, USA - (NewMediaWire) - August 20, 2022 - RBTR Token's newly launched Arbitrage Robot Token compliments the company's arbitrage trading services and yields golden opportunities for crypto arbitrage traders to experience the new way of trading in the crypto space.

To avail of the services of the arbitrage trading system developed by RBTR Token, users need to hold Arbitrage Robot Token to use the platform. The "Exchange arbitrage" has two options that users can choose from.

1. A web 2.0 arbitrage that will only exploit the opportunities in centralized exchanges and

2. A web 3.0 option will only look for imbalances in decentralized exchanges.

It's uncertain which one can/may be more profitable because of market imbalances. Still, due to high fees for moving assets between centralized exchanges, we can expect less friction in strategies on Web 3.0 platforms.

To get an arbitrage signal and its respective details, users should spend 1 $RBTR, and after that, they will be provided with the arbitrage details. Alternatively, traders can use monthly, quarterly, or lifetime subscription plans and use the platform for free after the subscription.

Users can exploit these opportunities both manually and buy their arbitrage trading engine comes along with their exclusive Arbitrage Robot Token. If the user chooses manual arbitrage, he will be provided with the details and do the arbitrage manually. But if he chooses an automatic arbitrage, the trading engine will take care of everything, and after the arbitrage is done, the user will be provided with the arbitrage results.

In addition to that, users can use the arbitrage trading platform by RBTR Token to redeem $RBTR tokens for stable coins (e.g., USDT, USDC, etc.). The users can also use the stablecoins in their accounts to initiate arbitrage with lower fees.

The tokenomics of Arbitrage Robot Token also knows an $RBTR are as follows:

The exclusive $RBTR has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. Initially, 20% of the tokens will be distributed on the market through ICO and private sales.

Founders and team:15%

Private sale: 10%

Public sale: 20%

Platform rewards and profits: 20%

Liquidity pool: 25%

Airdrops and Staking rewards: 10%

The team's and founder's tokens will initially be locked for one year, and, after that, they will be unlocked in a three-year timespan ensuring the profits and rewards to the community.

There is minimal time for traders and investors to identify price differences in the cryptocurrency exchange and execute trades between them to amplify earnings from arbitrage trading. Because of this, the use of a cryptocurrency trading bot by holders is essential.

RBTR Token, with its Arbitrage Robot Token, enables investors and traders to buy low and sell high between cryptocurrency exchanges profitably. Through the built-in auto trading bot, the platform seeks to provide immediate and risk-free daily profits from market fluctuations.

Potential users must visit the website to acquire more information about the RBTR Token.

Media Details:

Company Name: RBTR Token

Contact Name: Pasha Ivanov

Contact Email Address: token@RBTR.info

Website: https://rbtr.info/

Location: 1942 Broadway, Suite 314C, Boulder, Colorado 80302, USA

