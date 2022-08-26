RBTR Token releases the Airdrop with a 100 Dollar RBTR Token

London, United Kingdom - (NewMediaWire) - August 26, 2022 - (King Newswire) - RBTR is an arbitrage tool that enables users to trade digital currencies profitably between two cryptocurrency exchanges. In a current advancement, the company unveiled the AirDrop, which includes incentives like a $100 RBTR token and a free license for three months of an arbitrage robot.

RBTR Token offers an immediate risk-free profit from exchange price differences with its Auto Crypto Arbitrage Robot. In Coinmarketcap, more than 200 cryptocurrency exchanges are listed. There can be a price discrepancy when cryptocurrencies are listed on different exchanges. Arbitrage is buying cryptocurrency from an exchange at the lowest price and then selling it for a profit at the highest price.

The Arbitrage Robot monitors the cryptocurrency prices on different exchanges in search of arbitrage profit opportunities. It will automatically acquire cryptocurrency from the exchange with the lowest price after determining profitability and sell it to the exchange with the highest price. Successful deals will deposit winnings into the user's balance.

Due to the restricted number of arbitrage opportunities and their frequencywhich can be as few secondsa user's chances of success in an arbitrage trade without the aid of a robot are slim. RBTR Token is available as an open-source project on Github.

Additionally, the platform has announced that users can access it for free for 30 days. With the certificate number 14163478 and identification number 20221683166, the RBTR Token limited liability corporation is officially registered.

Consequently, Arbitrage Robot offers the auto trading bot platform, making it convenient to take advantage of arbitrage possibilities. The site has a built-in bitcoin trading bot to take advantage of arbitrage trading and provide users with a quicker approach to making money.

About RBTR Token

RBTR Arbitrage Token entails arbitrage trading with purchasing low and trading away between two cryptocurrency exchanges, but it can be challenging for investors and traders to seize opportunities without bots. Users can switch the framework from an algorithmic trading bot to manual buying and selling by logging into the customer panel, selecting the manual alternative, and then clicking.

To learn more about the program and its evolving trading bots, prospective users and committed cryptocurrency traders must visit the following links.

Website | Twitter

