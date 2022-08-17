RBTR Token is All Set to Change the Narratives With Its Arbitrage Trading System

Boulder, Colorado, USA - (NewMediaWire) - August 16, 2022 - (Via King Newswire) - RBTR.INFO launches three new strategies to its arbitrage trading system using its exclusive Arbitrage Robot Token. Due to the rapid surge in cryptocurrency, many people are considering safe trading through the Arbitrage Trading system. It is the simultaneous purchase and sale of the same asset in different markets to profit from tiny differences in the asset's listed price.

As the cryptocurrency market expands, more people are involved in exchanging assets in different markets. Every one of them has its trading ways. These differences cause inefficiencies in the markets. Smart people can use these inefficiencies to profit for themselves and improve markets through the arbitrage trading process.

Different types of arbitrage strategies can be used in various markets; Here, we will explain three types of Arbitrages:

1. Exchange arbitrage,

2. Funding rate arbitrage, and

3. Triangular arbitrage.

Exchange arbitrage

As the crypto ecosystem grows, different exchanges emerge that provide various tools for users to do their trading. Due to market inefficiencies, an asset can have different prices in different exchanges. An intelligent user can buy the assets using the RBTR.INFO platform from the exchange where the price is lower, transfer them to the exchange where their price is higher, sell them, and make a profit.

Buying the asset from the first exchange by RBTR Token's arbitrage trading strategy will raise the asset's price and selling it in another exchange will lower its price. It will also affect the prices in the exchanges to converge and make the market less volatile and more trade-friendly, a win-win situation.

Funding rate arbitrage

Funding rates arbitrage by RBTR.INFO helps balance the demand for these derivatives' short and long sides, keeping the perp price in line with its underlying spot price.

Funding rates vary as the derivatives price deviates in either direction of the underlying assets. Traders will either pay or receive funding rates depending on their open positions: when the funding rate is positive (Trading above the underlying asset price), the longs pay the shorts, and vice versa.

Due to these unique mechanics in futures trading, there is an incentive to arbitrage the funding rate difference between two exchanges.

Triangular arbitrage

A triangular arbitrage opportunity is a trading strategy launched by RBTR Token exploits the arbitrage opportunities among three assets in exchange. The arbitrage is executed through the consecutive exchange of one currency to another because of discrepancies in asset prices. In the end, if the user is fast enough, he can exit the trade with a small profit.

