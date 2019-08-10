Some RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 51% Share Price Drop

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 51%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 44% over three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 28% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately RCI Hospitality Holdings reported an EPS drop of 23% for the last year. The share price decline of 51% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 9.86.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between RCI Hospitality Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that RCI Hospitality Holdings's TSR, which was a 51% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in RCI Hospitality Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 51% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 3.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7.7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

