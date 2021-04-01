RCI Hospitality Holdings Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of RCI Hospitality Holdings (NAS:RICK, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $62.92 per share and the market cap of $566.3 million, RCI Hospitality Holdings stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for RCI Hospitality Holdings is shown in the chart below.


Because RCI Hospitality Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 5.83% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. RCI Hospitality Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Restaurants industry. The overall financial strength of RCI Hospitality Holdings is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of RCI Hospitality Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of RCI Hospitality Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. RCI Hospitality Holdings has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $122.3 million and loss of $0.21 a share. Its operating margin is 8.31%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Restaurants industry. Overall, the profitability of RCI Hospitality Holdings is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of RCI Hospitality Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. RCI Hospitality Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Restaurants industry. RCI Hospitality Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -25.5%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Restaurants industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, RCI Hospitality Holdings's ROIC was 1.44, while its WACC came in at 13.17. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of RCI Hospitality Holdings is shown below:

In summary, the stock of RCI Hospitality Holdings (NAS:RICK, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Restaurants industry. To learn more about RCI Hospitality Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

