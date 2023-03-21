RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023

Kevin Miller: Good morning, and thank you for joining us. This is Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies. I am joined today by Brad Vizi, RCM's Executive Chairman. Our presentation in this call will contain forward-looking statements. The information contained in the forward-looking statements is based on our beliefs, estimates and assumptions and information currently available to us, and these matters may materially change in the future. Many of these beliefs, estimates and assumptions are subject to rapid changes. For more information on our forward-looking statements and the risks, uncertainties and other factors to which they are subject, please see the periodic reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K that we file with the SEC as well as our press releases that we issue from time to time. I will now turn the call over to Brad Vizi, Executive Chairman, to provide an overview of RCM's operating performance during the fourth quarter.

Brad Vizi: Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everyone. RCM closed 2022 on a high note despite an increased drumbeat of adverse economic prognostications over the last 12 months. Also of note, Q4 was our second consecutive quarter lapping a year-over-year pandemic-related comparable period. Our society and labor markets transition to a more normalized labor environment. Again, growth and value creation remain a testament to the strength of RCM's client-first platform, secular-end markets and devoted-employee base. I will now reflect on progress made within each of our businesses. In 2022, significant progress was made by RCM's Health Care division in building school health care staffing. As policymakers and educators recognized the importance of providing comprehensive health care services to students.

Many school districts nationwide faced significant staffing shortages further highlighting underinvestment in the nation's social infrastructure. The pandemic brought increased focus on health and safety in schools, highlighting the need for trained health care professionals to care for students. In response, many schools are working to improve their staffing, including hiring more nurses, therapists and behavioral health providers. A significant development in school health care staffing was expanding mental and behavioral health services. There has been growing concern about student's mental health in recent years, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic. In cooperation with RCM subject matter experts, many schools recognized the need for additional mental and behavioral health support.

These districts worked with our RCM team to hire more mental and behavioral health professionals, including power professionals, RBTs, BCBAs, counselors and social workers. In 2022, there was a significant increase in the number of new school clients that needed RCM to help offer their students behavioral health services by providing students with access to these services, schools are helping to address a vital need and support the well-being of their students. We believe RCM is positioned to be a critical part of their solution for many years to come. In 2023, RCM will continue to expand these service offerings. In addition, RCM is also taking proactive measures to tackle the challenge of staffing shortages, high vacancies and voluntary turnover in hospitals and long-term care facilities through its comprehensive and outstanding recruitment solutions.

The demand for such services in nursing and allied is significant as health care organizations strive to provide exceptional care while maintaining cost-effective solutions. To help its clients achieve this objective, RCM is fully committed to offering world-class innovative solutions. These include, but are not limited to, MSP solutions, international recruitment solutions and extensive recruitment initiatives. As for Life Sciences and IT, in 2022, we accelerated our transition to higher value services, setting the foundation, advancing our divisional identity and enabling our team to be self-sufficient. We have begun to solidify our management team. We have successfully placed several building blocks that will allow our division to further expand the relationships with our clients while attracting new ones.

We created new building blocks for recruiting, managed services, ACM, data governance and project management. As we move into 2023, those foundation blocks will be put to good use. We will take those blocks and combine them to build the next level, including our new HCM managed service practice or retain an executive search practice as well as our new assessment initiative for Life Science companies. On the engineering front, RCM Process and Industrial continues to deliver and confirm a strong growth trajectory. I am proud of the evolution that this team has undergone in 2022 with new leadership and structuring the organization for scale and future growth. The team has kept laser focus on existing customer and vendor relationships while diversifying their client base and building inroads to new and emerging markets.

Performance in 2022 and focus on the future has led to several key partnerships in diverse sets of end markets that will blossom in 2023 and last for many years to come. The creativity, commitment and drive of this team is contagious and united adjacent groups within RCM around common customers to provide a greater depth in our scope, our services and ultimately in our value-added partner. RCM Process and Industrial made significant progress with our partners in 2022, commissioning several major projects across the globe while placing others on a launch pad that will undoubtedly revolutionize the worldwide impact society has in the environment. Our expertise and patented technological integration and advanced energy saving solutions including distillation and evaporation, materially lower carbon intensity scores and ultimately aid in addressing one of the most pressing problems of the 21st century, climate change while proudly matching each of our customers' specific needs with optimal productivity and profitability.

The formative work performed by this team in 2022 has led to multiple shovel-ready projects which we are already seeing advance in 2023. Through the opening of RCM Thermal Kinetics Innovation Center in Amherst, New York, we are positioned to design and perform laboratory tests supporting our clients and bringing projects to market more efficiently with less risk and with an enhanced ability to demonstrate, process, output result beyond computer simulation. The innovation center houses a state-of-the-art test center, where customers can witness their feed material being separated in the latest distillation, evaporation, crystallization, and specialty processed lab equipment. We expect the Innovation Center to be integral in supporting carbon-reduction and net-zero emission goals for rapidly evolving renewable technologies within the Bioeconomy, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, pharmaceutical, heavy chemical, metals and food and beverage and markets.

In summary, RCM Process and Industrial has a team for strategic direction to drive and momentum to accelerate our clients in their pursuit to conquer the most difficult air and liquid separation problems faced in society today. From carbon transformation to heavy oil scrapping, sustainable transportation fuels, clean hydrogen and many related applications, our patented processes and expertise are key to facilities seeking to achieve environmental compliance and optimize operations at and below net zero. Continuing with engineering, RCM Energy Services closed the year with record bookings as we become a significant player in the energy transition across the globe. The group made investments in business development and growth strategies to get closer to our clients and bring innovative solutions to support our clients, increasing demand to enhance grid resiliency, grid security and modernization of the electrical power grid.

The establishment of offices in Florida and Puerto Rico were a part of the strategic step to expand geographically and serve our communities in new and valuable ways. Our sales funnel has expanded, becoming more balanced as we serve new markets and sectors are full turnkey solutions. The high-quality innovative approach and trusting relationships we have consistently built with our clients remain paramount. The continued growth of our long-term client portfolio is a testament to the team's ability to deliver value and safe-- value safely and efficiently. Being awarded 7 multiyear EPC projects with one of North America's largest utility companies was extremely gratifying to see our clients' trust and our project delivery excellence through these continued partnerships.

The trajectory into 2023 remains growth and performance excellence, building from a position of strength. The energy services team is relentlessly driven by the new and evolving demands we are seeing across the world as RCM becomes a significant player on an international stage, helping the world navigate a multi-decade energy transition. Finally, I will close with Aerospace. Aerospace substantially exceeded all financial goals and operational objectives in 2022. These objectives, which is to solidify the base in engineering and aftermarket while adding high-level engineering talent and management expertise across business development, operations and recruitment. This division has more than doubled in size and enhanced capabilities since mid-2021.

Our strategy continues to encompass investing in highly technical specialty management and employees to attract new customers, both within our engineering and aftermarket domains. Our targets will continue to include other large OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to broaden our depth within Aerospace. In 2023, our plan will also be to strengthen our engineering and aftermarket groups within space and air mobility, which helps to diversify our customer base and support our expansion to include other service offerings. Before turning the call to Kevin, who will cover our financial results in more detail, I will take a moment to touch on our progress on the capital allocation front. During the fourth quarter, we were able to take advantage of perceived economic to and sell off in financial markets to retire over 750,000 shares.

Encompassing, the 10-week period between the end of the fourth quarter and this call, we were able to achieve a net share count reduction of nearly 1.2 million shares over 10% of the company since the end of the third quarter, while maintaining abundant financial flexibility. As mentioned on previous calls, we believe that our ability to remain nimble as we scale and react to opportunity in every aspect of the business is an attribute that will enhance the rate at which we are able to compound value over time. Now I will turn the call back to Kevin to discuss the Q4 2022 and full year financial results in more detail.

Kevin Miller: Thanks, Brad. Regarding our consolidated results, revenue for the fourth quarter was $70.2 million, growing by $5.3 million on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 29.1% versus 27.4%, improving by 174 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $7 million versus $5.3 million, growing by 32% on a year-over-year basis. We're especially pleased with our fourth quarter year-over-year gross profit growth with specialty health care growing by $1.9 million or 21%, engineering growing by $0.6 million or 12%. Life Sciences and IT growing by $0.2 million or 6%. As we look to 2023 and beyond, we've never been more excited about our potential growth and new initiatives.

Of course, after completing a historic 2022, we realized that we have some tough quarterly comps in 2023. We do expect to have a strong 2023, but we expect the sequential growth curve to be more typical starting slow in Q1 '23 and building from there. While we are optimistic that our 2023 engineering results will beat 2022, we will see lumpy results in Q1 '23. Due to our strong pipeline, we expect a nice jump in Q2 '23 and to build from there. Based on our current engineering backlog and pipeline, we expect our best second half in a very long time. And on a consolidated basis, we expect the first half of 2023 to look similar to the second half of 2022, except for Q3 seasonality in health care. We expect significant improvement in the second half of 2023.

We're especially excited by new behavioral health initiatives and new school contracts that will kick into gear during the 2023-2024 school year starting in September of 2023. This concludes our prepared remarks. At this time, we will open the call for questions.

Operator: All right. First up, it looks like we have Bill Sutherland.

William Sutherland: Brad, Kevin. I wondered if I could just get a couple of numbers. One is, if you could give the split in specialty health care between education clients and health care?

