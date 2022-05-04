Is RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Potentially Undervalued?

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on RCM Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for RCM Technologies

What is RCM Technologies worth?

According to my valuation model, RCM Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 1.31% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy RCM Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $19.40, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because RCM Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from RCM Technologies?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for RCM Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Story continues

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RCMT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RCMT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - RCM Technologies has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in RCM Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.