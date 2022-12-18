RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shareholders have earned a 74% CAGR over the last three years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One such superstar is RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT), which saw its share price soar 427% in three years. And in the last week the share price has popped 6.5%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, RCM Technologies achieved compound earnings per share growth of 99% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 74% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.47.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that RCM Technologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on RCM Technologies' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that RCM Technologies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 120% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 19%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for RCM Technologies that you should be aware of.

Of course RCM Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

