RCMP now investigating disappearance of P.E.I. youth as a criminal matter

Tyson Blair MacDonald was last seen in Caledonia on Thursday. (RCMP - image credit)

The RCMP's major crime unit has taken over the investigation into a missing 17-year-old from eastern P.E.I.

Tyson Blair MacDonald was last seen on Dec. 14 in the rural community of Caledonia. His family and friends have been posting his image and police updates on the case on social media in an effort to generate tips about where he might be.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said the RCMP's Major Crime and General Investigations Unit has taken over the missing persons file.

"Based on information investigators have gathered, this file is now being investigated as a Criminal Code Investigation," the news release says.

"We are not defining the offence at this time but we can say that we are investigating this as a crime. Few details of this investigation are available at this time in order to protect the integrity of this investigation."

The release went on to say that police are no longer asking for tips on an unknown woman or the Honda Civic mentioned in a previous release.

The release said police have used drones and the police dog service in the search for MacDonald over the past three days.

They have not issued an Amber Alert because the case does not meet the criteria for one, the release said.

While the Missing Persons Act provides police with a number of tools in non-criminal missing persons cases, the RCMP said it will now rely on Criminal Code authorizations to access any information.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tyson MacDonald as we work diligently to try and find answers for them," P.E.I. RCMP Supt. Kevin Lewis was quoted as saying in the release.

Police continue to ask the public to share any information they have concerning MacDonald by calling the RCMP at 902-566-7112 or through Crime Stoppers.