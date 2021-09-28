RCPD: 66-year-old man shot, 69-year-old man in jail after shooting north of Randolph

Sep. 28—A 69-year-old Manhattan man is in jail after he allegedly shot a 66-year-old man north of Randolph.

Larry Wurtz remains confined in Riley County Jail in lieu of a bond after a shooting that happened at 3:12 p.m. Monday on Robyler Road off of Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man told police that Wurtz, a man he knew, shot him after an altercation between the two. Police declined to release the man's name.

Emergency responders transported the 66-year-old to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Responders also took Wurtz to Ascension Via Christi for unrelated medical issues. He was later taken to Riley County Jail.

Wurtz is expected to have his first court appearance Wednesday.

Riley County police continue to investigate the incident.