RCPD arrests man who stabbed woman with fork in domestic incident
Aug. 2—Riley County police arrested a Manhattan man Friday after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the arm with a fork in a domestic incident.
Police arrested Desie Chatfield, 41, of Manhattan for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.
According to police, the incident occurred Thursday in Manhattan.
Chatfield allegedly prevented a 42-year-old woman from leaving a residence after an argument and stabbed her in the arm with a fork.
Chatfield is currently confined in the Riley County Jail on a $150,000 bond.