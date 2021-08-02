RCPD arrests man who stabbed woman with fork in domestic incident

Aug. 2—Riley County police arrested a Manhattan man Friday after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the arm with a fork in a domestic incident.

Police arrested Desie Chatfield, 41, of Manhattan for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.

According to police, the incident occurred Thursday in Manhattan.

Chatfield allegedly prevented a 42-year-old woman from leaving a residence after an argument and stabbed her in the arm with a fork.

Chatfield is currently confined in the Riley County Jail on a $150,000 bond.