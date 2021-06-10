RCPD arrests Manhattan man in Ogden following barricade

Jun. 10—Riley County police arrested Germy Cameron, 35, of Manhattan on Wednesday following a "domestic disturbance" that led to him barricading himself in an attic in Ogden.

Officers responded to a call at 5:32 a.m. on 8th Street in Ogden for a domestic disturbance. They began looking for Cameron immediately and found he had barricaded himself.

The Riley County Police Department arrested him at 12:18 p.m. after six hours of attempts to have Cameron exit.

RCPD arrested Cameron for aggravated domestic battery and felony interference with law enforcement. He is confined in Riley County Jail on a $25,000 bond.