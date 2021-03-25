RCPD arrests Ogden man in connection with rape of minors

Mar. 25—Riley County police on Wednesday arrested an Ogden man for a series of rapes that reportedly occurred between August 2020 and February 2021.

Phillip Daniel Smith, 18, Ogden, is charged with aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under 14 years of age and two counts of rape.

Officers filed a report for the incidents on March 5, listing a now 13- year-old girl and a now 15-year-old girl as the victims.

Smith is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and because of the nature of the crime, they will not release additional information.