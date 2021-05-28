RCPD arrests two after domestic violence incident at Links apartments

May 28—Riley County police arrested two people at a large apartment complex in northeast Manhattan Wednesday night after a reported domestic incident.

Deitrich Duncan, 28, of Manhattan is charged with one count of domestic battery. Mariah Renae Garcia, 22, of Manhattan is charged with criminal trespass and domestic battery.

Officers responded to a call of domestic violence at 6:30 p.m. to 4223 Spook Rock Way No. 206. That is in the apartment complex known as the Links at Manhattan.

Officials said after they arrived on scene, they believed Duncan may have been a threat to himself and after a brief negotiation, they took him into custody.

Officers had temporarily asked some residents to leave their apartments during the incident, but as police began to clear the scene, they were allowed to return after 9 p.m.

Duncan is free on a $1,000 bond, and Garcia is free on a $1,500 bond.