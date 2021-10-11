RCPD arrests two men for assaulting man, woman outside of Dairy Queen

Oct. 11—Riley County police arrested two Manhattan men after they reportedly assaulted a man and a woman outside of Dairy Queen in a domestic battery incident.

Cornelius Lee Sisson, 37, 909 Leavenworth St. B, and Kenneth Durell Dotson, 38, 1015 Moro St. No. 4, remain confined in Riley County Jail after an incident that happened at 7:54 p.m. Friday at Dairy Queen, 1015 N. Third St.

According to police, Sisson and Dotson forced entry into the store while holding a "club" then chased a 38-year-old man outside and battered him and a 38-year-old woman.

Police arrested Sisson shortly after the assault at 8:31 p.m. at North Fourth and Kearney streets. He remains confined on a $30,000 bond for two counts of battery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, aggravated burglary and criminal threat.

Police arrested Dotson at his home at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. He remains confined on a $24,000 bond for domestic battery, battery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, violation of a protection order and aggravated burglary.