RCPD enforcing unlawful assemblies on Fake Patty’s Day

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Loud, disturbing noises; meeting with five or more people could sour your Fake Patty’s Day festivities.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) Spokeswoman Ashley Tokoi said the department would make a concentrated effort this year to highlight common and uncommon crimes through a social media campaign. Additionally, she said the RCPD would be enforcing unlawful assemblies.

Unlawful assemblies are when five or more people get together with the intent to engage in behavior that involves loud or disturbing noise. In Manhattan, fines for unlawful assembly start at $500.

“For many participants, particularly college students, this is a time to enjoy the atmosphere of Aggieville, the surrounding neighborhoods, and the company of friends before the mid-semester break,” the RCPD wrote on its website. “Unfortunately, in the past, many attendees have perceived Fake Patty’s Day as an opportunity to act irresponsibly without thinking of consequences. The event has been associated with sexual assault, overcrowding, public intoxication, traffic congestion, illegal parking, acts of violence, and trash nuisances.”

This year the RCPD’s social media campaign will highlight criminal disturbances, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, hosting minors, interference with law enforcement, interference with public officials, littering, minor in possession, noise disturbances and urinating or defecating in public. To read more about the crimes being highlighted in Riley County on Fake Patty’s Day, click here.

