RCPD searching for truck after shots fired at west Manhattan apartment complex

Apr. 30—Riley County police are asking for the public's help in identifying a truck in connection with a shots fired incident in west Manhattan on April 23.

Officers responded to the incident at Park Place Apartments in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place at 3:06 a.m. April 23. Witnessed reported someone had fired about seven shots in the direction of an apartment building and left the area.

Police did not report any injuries but found several pieces of property damaged from the incident, including a gutter, two balconies and a sliding glass door. Estimated total loss is $900.

RCPD on Thursday released security footage of a white truck driving away from the scene and is asking that anyone with information about it or the incident to contact police. Officials said the truck appears to either have a dark-colored or missing gas cap door.

People can contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows users to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.