RCPD shares surveillance photos of theft suspect
RCPD shares surveillance photos of theft suspect
RCPD shares surveillance photos of theft suspect
Pasadena police are investigating the alleged robbery during Colorado's loss Saturday night.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have said little about their private romance in the more than two years they've dated. Here's what they have said.
BMW M3 CS Touring rumored to debut next summer. Could be a very limited edition; plenty of confirmed M cars coming, though.
Jorge Martin presents several tough fantasy losses from Week 8, most fueled by the electrifying Lions rookie.
Duke is loaded and hunting for hardware while seeking to fend off North Carolina and Miami in a top-heavy ACC.
CMU visited Michigan State to open the season the day before Michigan played East Carolina.
It's strange times we're living in when a blockchain billionaire, not the usual Big Tech suspects, is the one supplying the compute capacity needed to develop generative AI. It was revealed yesterday that Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of blockchain startups Stellar, Ripple and Mt Gox and aerospace company Vast, launched a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that purchased 24,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to build data centers that'll lease capacity to AI projects. Already, the cluster of GPUs -- worth an estimated half a billion dollars and among the largest in the world -- is being used by startups Imbue and Character.ai for AI model experimentation, claims Eric Park, the CEO of a newly formed organization, Voltage Park, that's charged with running and managing the data centers.
A dry cleaner shared his secret to remove white armpit stains. The post Dry cleaner shares process on how to remove white deodorant stains from shirts appeared first on In The Know.
The company formerly known as Twitter, X is valuing itself at $19 billion, per internal documents obtained by Fortune. When Elon Musk bought the company one year ago this week, he paid about $44 billion for the microblogging platform, or $54.20 per share. There are certainly many explanations as to why Twitter's value has been halved, like how the platform has spent the last year killing global brand awareness, deplatforming journalists and aiding impersonation.
Why past efforts to promote baby boxes stateside have stalled — and why a new DockATot bassinet stands out.
No more turkey neck! Fans report: 'The crepey look is gone.'
X posts that are corrected by Community Notes, the platform's crowd-sourced fact-checking system, will become "ineligible for revenue share," Elon Musk said Sunday. The billionaire executive also noted that any attempts to "weaponize Community Notes to demonetize people will be immediately obvious, because all code and data is open source." Anybody can sign up to contribute to Community Notes.
The "Cactus Flower" actress opened up about an incident in which she encountered a group of aliens.
The reality star borrowed her sister's first Met Gala look.