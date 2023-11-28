RCRTA Supports elementary school nurses

Nov. 27—RIPLEY COUNTY — Twice a year the Ripley County Retired Teachers Association donates $50 to each of the Ripley County elementary school nurses. The nurses may use the stipend in any manner they wish. Some buy supplies, some institute programs for the students.

This year, treasurer Marsha Bultman and membership chair Cheryl Parmer delivered the checks to the schools.

The RCRTA is the local group of the Indiana State Retired Teachers Association. Gene Pitts is president of the local organization.

