RCSD gets new state-appointed fiscal consultant, Mark Potter

Former Syracuse-area superintendent Mark Potter has been assigned as fiscal consultant to the Rochester City School District, the state Education Department announced Tuesday.

Potter retired as superintendent of the Liverpool (N.Y.) Central School District in 2022. He replaces Jaime Alicea, who in turn replaced Shelley Jallow last year as the state monitor overseeing RCSD.

Potter's salary will be paid by NYSED, not RCSD. He will earn $180 an hour, up to $150,000 in a year. The contract runs from Jan. 1 to June 30.

Liverpool Central School District Superintendent Mark Potter in a screenshot from the district's 2021 high school graduation ceremony.

"The Rochester City School District must achieve continued fiscal and academic progress to ensure the students of Rochester receive the high-quality education they deserve," said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young Jr. in a statement. "Dr. Potter’s expertise in instruction, finance, facilities management, and operations makes him well suited to assist the district in addressing the fiscal and operational challenges they have faced in recent years."

RCSD has been under formal state monitoring of some kind since 2018, when Jaime Aquino was appointed distinguished educator.

The scrutiny intensified after a massive eight-figure budget shortfall in 2019.

The district is currently at work on a 2024-25 budget that will serve as an off-ramp from federal COVID-era stimulus funding. It also must implement Superintendent Carmine Peluso's school reconfiguration.

