RCSD to shut down special education program NorthSTAR; second closure in two weeks

The Rochester City School District's NorthSTAR program for students with disabilities will close at the end of the year, Superintendent Carmine Peluso told the school board this week, with its 32 students to be spread among district schools.

The announcement comes a week after Peluso decided to close LyncX, an even smaller and similarly under-performing program for students on long-term suspensions. LyncX is closing at the end of the month, while NorthSTAR will last until June 30.

The reasoning is the same in both cases. There is little evidence of student engagement or academic success. Fewer than half of NorthSTAR's 32 students are present any given day. They are served by 44 staff members, including 17.5 certified teachers.

The former School 20 building on Oakman Street, home to NorthSTAR in 2023-24.

Several interventions at NorthSTAR over the last decade have failed to make a mark. Almost a decade ago, Superintendent Bolgen Vargas suggested the school board rethink its various programs for vulnerable students, including NorthSTAR and LyncX.

What does Rochester school district have for students with disabilities?

In 2016 the district announced a teacher training plan with Hope Hall, a well-regarded private school for students with disabilities. But that partnership never got off the ground. A special education consultant visited in 2017 and reported "virtually no instruction occurring."

Peluso had first announced that NorthSTAR would move from its current location on Oakman Street, in the old School 20 building, to the Franklin campus, where it would share space with a newly formed high school.

"When evaluating where to move the program, it became clear NorthStar was not achieving the outcomes it was designed to achieve," the district said in a statement. "The District will be closing the program at the end of this school year and working to provide support in a more inclusive manner where the needs of the students will be better met."

NorthSTAR, like LyncX, is technically a program rather than a school, meaning that Peluso can close it unilaterally without board approval.

