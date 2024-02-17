RCSO: 2 high school students to attend Sheriff's Office Jail Academy

On Monday, Feb. 12, the Randall County Sheriff's Office was grateful to be recognized at the Canyon ISD School Board meeting.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), CISD, and the Randall County Sheriff's Office, we were able to achieve a significant milestone in Texas.

With the waiver granted by TCOLE and the assistance of CISD, the Randall County Sheriff's Office could allow these two high school students to attend the Sheriff's Office Jail Academy. These students have previously participated in the Sheriff's Office Student Academy and have demonstrated exceptional qualities. They are now proudly recruits of the Randall County Sheriff's Office. Upon completion of the Jail Academy, they will be eligible to take the state licensing test and obtain a Texas Jailers License.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office celebrated a major milestone during the Canyon ISD School Board meeting Monday as two high school students were approved to attend the Sheriff’s Office Jail Academy by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is the first Sheriff's Office in the State of Texas to provide this opportunity, making these two high school recruits the first students in the state to embark on this journey. Congratulations to all, and thank you to TCOLE and CISD for their unwavering support of both the Sheriff's Office and these students' careers.

