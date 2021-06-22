RCSO Community Impact Team makes narcotics arrest

Jun. 22—LUMBERTON — A 38-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday after a short vehicle pursuit.

Daniel Lee Cummings was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed to light or siren, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Cummings was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office Community Impact Team deputies responded about 12:58 a.m. to a report of someone selling drugs from a vehicle on the 200 block of Douglas Street in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office.

As deputies responded to the location, they encountered a vehicle that matched the reported description on N.C. 211 East near Warwick Mill Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop. After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop on Elbow Drive, Lumberton," according to a Sheriff's Office statement.

The investigation resulted in the location and seizure of cocaine, marijuana, U.S. currency and clothing that had security tags attached to them.

The Tri-County Community Impact Team Task Force assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with more information about the case or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.