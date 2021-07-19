RCSO investigates shooting in Parkton that left man in critical condition

Jul. 19—PARKTON — A 32-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting Sunday in Parkton.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators were on the scene Sunday evening of a shooting that occurred about 6:13 p.m. on the 200 block of Carol Arnette Street, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment of injuries and was listed in critical condition.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said today that investigators are working to contact the victim's family members.

"They are from out of state and he is still in critical condition," Wilkins said.

"The investigation continues," he added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.