RCSO: Investigation continues in Maxton fatal shooting

Aug. 19—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the 28-year-old Maxton man found shot to death on Wednesday.

Robeson County Sheriff's deputies responded Wednesday about 5:55 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Dixons Drive in Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Stephan Ruppel, of Dixons Drive, was found deceased.

"The shooting occurred as a result of an ongoing dispute between Ruppel and another subject. During the dispute gunfire was exchanged," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation continues in the case.

Sheriff's investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to the investigation to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or email [email protected]