RCSO makes multiple arrests in reported cocaine distribution

An investigation this month involving multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in arrests and the recovery of drugs and a firearm.

"In February of this year, members of the Randall County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit (SOU) made great strides in continuing to protect our community," the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said in a news release issued Saturday. "This happened while working alongside members of the Potter County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division, Amarillo Police Department Federal Task Force Agents, and Amarillo DEA Resident Office.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office said multiple agents recovered drugs and a firearm and made arrests of several suspects this week, including Stanley Britton Jr.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office said multiple agents recovered drugs and a firearm and made arrests of several suspects this week, including Stanley Britton Jr.

"Working hand in hand with these agencies, the Randall County Sheriff's Office SOU led numerous operations related to cocaine distribution in the Randall/Potter communities. These operations culminated on February 15, 2024, with agents recovering distribution amounts of cocaine, a firearm, and evidence of large-scale drug distribution."

The Randall County Sheriff's Office said multiple agents recovered drugs and a firearm and made arrests of several suspects this week, including Stanley Britton Jr.

RCSO said numerous arrests of suspects were made, including for Stanley Britton Jr., who is currently serving felony probation for a charge received less than a year ago of felon in possession of a firearm. Britton is now facing multiple felony charges in Randall and Potter Counties for the reported distribution of cocaine and a new charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, RCSO said.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office said multiple agents recovered drugs and a firearm and made arrests of several suspects this week, including Stanley Britton Jr.

"We stand firm on our promise to this community. We will protect our citizens from the poison of illegal narcotics and the violence that is associated with them. Mr. Britton was distributing this cocaine from his residence, mere feet away from Carver Elementary School," the news release stated. "The Randall County Sheriff's Office SOU has made a promise to actively pursue these drug dealers and violent felons. This is yet again another example of them keeping this promise."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County teams with other agencies in drug investigation