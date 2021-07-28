RCSO recipient of Internet Crimes Against Children grant

Jul. 28—Rogers County Sheriff's Office applied for and received a technology grant from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children grant awarded is just shy of $3,000 and will fund the purchase of a computer.

According to their site, "The OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit is one of 63 regional task forces throughout the United States that are funded in part by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. The National ICAC Task Force Program was established by federal law in 1998 and the OSBI ICAC Unit and the subsequent Oklahoma State Task Force was authorized by statute in 2006 and has been in continuous operation ever since.

The ICAC Program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims. By helping state and local law enforcement agencies develop effective and sustainable responses to online child victimization and child pornography, the ICAC program delivers national resources at the local level."