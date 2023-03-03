RCSO: Woman arrested for calling in threat to Salisbury Chewy factory in December

A woman was arrested on Thursday for calling in a bomb threat to the Chewy factory in Salisbury, according to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a call was made to the Human Resources department around 1:55 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Chewy Warehouse on the 200 block of Front Creek Road, outside of Salisbury. Staff said a woman had called threatening to ‘blow the place up’ and then hung up the phone.

The sheriff’s office evacuated the building and searched the factory for explosives, but nothing was found.

Detectives working with the sheriff’s office traced the phone call, leading them to Demetrius Dennelle Cannon from Granite Quarry and a Chewy employee.

Deputies went to Cannon’s home after she didn’t show up for her shift at the factory and questioned her; Cannon denied making the threat.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators took her phone and other devices, searched through them, and confirmed that Cannon did make the call.

On Jan. 26, investigators got warrants for Cannon’s arrest for making a false bomb report and communicating threats. According to the release, deputies could not find Cannon, and she was only brought into custody after being pulled over by the Granite Quarry Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said Cannon was given a $5,000 secured bond, posted it and has been released from jail.

