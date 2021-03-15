RDIF says 3.5 million Russians have had both Sputnik V vaccine shots

FILE PHOTO: People line up to receive a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, which puts it ahead of all countries in Europe in terms of the absolute number of people fully vaccinated, its RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of RDIF, which is marketing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine globally, said the figures put Russia in the top five countries along with China, the United States, India and Israel when it comes to fully vaccinating people.

Dmitriev was pushing back against criticism from some Western media that Russia's domestic vaccination programme has been slow to get off the ground and less successful proportionately than other countries despite RDIF's success at marketing Sputnik globally.

"This indicator is often incorrectly compared to a total number of shots administered, whereas Russia uses a more conservative method based on full vaccination with two components," Dmitriev said in a statement.

If measured proportionately, Russia is doing less well -- the number of Russians he said had received both shots equates to around 2.4% of Russia's 144 million population.

That is lower than an average of 3.8% across the European Union and the European Economic Area, EU data showed.

TWO DOSES

The United States has administered two doses to more than 37 million people, its data showed, or 11% of the population.

Some countries such as Britain have prioritised giving a first shot to as many people as possible over administering a second dose. About 36% of Britons - more than 24 million people - have had their first dose.

Russia began rolling out its public vaccination campaign in early December, before the EU on Dec. 26.

Dmitriev confirmed that the RDIF had already reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch production of Sputnik V.

EU diplomatic sources have told Reuters that behind the scenes, the bloc is turning to Moscow's Sputnik V shot as it tries to get its stuttering efforts to vaccinate its 450 million people back on track.

"Currently there are additional talks ongoing to boost production in the EU," said Dmitriev.

"This will allow us to start supplying Sputnik V to the European single market once approval is granted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)."

The EMA has begun a rolling review of Sputnik V.

Dmitriev said Moscow was also ready to supply EU states that approved Sputnik at a national level, as it has done with Hungary.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn and Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • New challenge for the Powell Fed: A strengthening economy

    For the past year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has expressed a wish for more rescue spending from Congress, better control of the viral pandemic and clear evidence of an improving economy. At the Fed's policy meeting this week and at a news conference to follow, the chair will take up a new challenge: Convincing financial markets that even as the economic picture brightens, the Fed will be able to continue providing support without contributing to high inflation. Powell's message will likely be that the economy still needs substantial backing from the Fed in the form of short-term interest rates near zero and bond purchases that are intended to lower long-term borrowing rates.

  • Investors ignoring geopolitical risks to target undervalued Russian equities: analysts

    Russian companies are cashing in on a global equity boom, leveraging growth potential and low valuations as investors largely ignore geopolitical risks and the risk of further sanctions on Moscow, analysts and bankers said. Russian gold miner GV Gold on Monday became the latest local company to announce plans for an initial public offering (IPO), following e-commerce firm Ozon's Nasdaq listing in November and retailer Fix Price's in London in March, when M.Video also made a secondary public offering (SPO). "There is an understanding that you need to look to emerging markets for returns and Russia, on average, is cheaper than many others," a senior banker working on Russian deals said.

  • Ant Group Leads China-Dominated 2020 List of Blockchain Patent Holders

    The only non-Chinese firm in the rankings, IBM, came fourth in terms of number of patents.

  • EU considers vaccine boost from Russia's Sputnik

    Publicly, the European Union has dismissed Russia's global vaccine campaign.But behind the scenes, the bloc is turning to Moscow's Sputnik V shot as it tries to get its stuttering efforts to vaccinate its 450 million people back on track.That's according to EU diplomatic and official sources.An EU official who negotiates with vaccine makers on behalf of the bloc told Reuters that governments were considering launching talks with Sputnik V developers.And it would take requests from four EU states to start the process.Hungary and Slovakia have already bought the Russian shot.And the Czech Republic is also interested.The official added that Italy was considering using the country's biggest vaccine-producing bioreactor to make Sputnik V.That would be at a plant near Rome operated by Italian bio-tech firm ReiThera.Brussels has come under fire for the bloc's slow vaccine roll-out, with cases still high across the region.The EU has approved four vaccines so far, but production glitches have slowed its inoculation campaign, leaving some member states seeking their own solutions.The EU has expressed doubts about Sputnik V, citing a lack of data and dismissing the vaccine as a Kremlin propaganda tool. But if Rome agrees a deal with ReiThera, it would be the most significant endorsement of Sputnik V yet.And if the vaccine were to join the EU's arsenal, it would be a diplomatic triumph for Russia.Its trade with the bloc has been hampered for years by sanctions.Ties between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure recently over the treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

  • Indonesia orders 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for private inoculations

    Indonesia expects to receive 20.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and China's Sinopharm from the second quarter to use in a private vaccination scheme, the head of a state pharmaceutical firm said on Monday. Indonesia authorised one of the world's first private vaccination programmes last month to run alongside its national drive, enabling firms to buy state-procured vaccines for their staff in Southeast Asia's biggest country. Honesti Basyir, CEO of Bio Farma, told a parliamentary hearing on Monday that it had ordered 15 million doses from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and 5.2 million from Moderna.

  • Bolivian government arrests former interim president who succeeded Morales

    Jeanine Áñez, Bolivia's former interim president, was arrested Saturday, seemingly for her involvement in what the current government believes was a coup in 2019. Former President Evo Morales, the South American country's socialist leader who remained in office for 13 years, resigned in 2019 amid allegations of election fraud and went into exile in Mexico. Áñez, a legislator succeeded him and, The Associated Press notes, pushed the government's policies to the right and tried to prosecute Morales, who remained popular, and his supporters on terrorism and sedition charges. Morales, though, came back and his hand-chosen successor, Luis Arce was elected president in November. Now, it's Áñez who is being pursued by the government in power. She was reportedly detained early Saturday in her hometown of Trinidad before being flown to the capital La Paz, where she appeared before a prosecutor. Áñez told reporters "this is an abuse," arguing "there was no coup d'etat, but a constitutional succession." Arce's government claims the arrest is not part of a crackdown, but two other ministers in Áñez's government were also arrested Friday, and Jose Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director of Human Rights Watch, said the arrest warrants "contain no evidence whatsoever" to back up the allegations made against them. Former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa said the government is "seeking to decapitate an opposition by creating a false narrative of a coup to distract from a fraud." Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? Marco Rubio's Amazon union position is hilariously tangled

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Rate Hikes With Debt at Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarm bells are starting to ring across emerging markets as countries brace for a new era of rising interest rates.After an unprecedented period of rate cuts to prop up economies shattered by Covid-19, Brazil is expected to raise rates this week and Nigeria and South Africa could follow soon, according to Bloomberg Economics. Russia is considering tightening monetary policy sooner than previously signaled, said a person with knowledge of its central bank’s discussions. Behind the shift: Renewed optimism in the outlook for the world economy amid greater U.S. stimulus. That’s pushing up commodity-price inflation and global bond yields, while weighing on the currencies of developing nations as capital heads elsewhere.The turn in policy is likely to inflict the greatest pain on those economies that are still struggling to recover or whose debt burdens swelled during the pandemic. Moreover, the gains in consumer prices, including food costs, that will prompt the higher rates may exact the greatest toll on the world’s poorest.“The food-price story and the inflation story are important on the issue of inequality, in terms of a shock that has very unequal effects,” said Carmen Reinhart, the chief economist at the World Bank, said in an interview, citing Turkey and Nigeria as countries at risk. “What you may see are a series of rate hikes in emerging markets trying to deal with the effects of the currency slide and trying to limit the upside on inflation.”Investors are on guard. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index of currencies has dropped 0.5% in 2021 after climbing 3.3% last year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped 10%, with crude oil rebounding to its highest levels in almost two years.Rate increases are an issue for emerging markets because of a surge in pandemic-related borrowing. Total outstanding debt across the developing world rose to 250% of the countries’ combined gross domestic product last year as governments, companies and households globally raised $24 trillion to offset the fallout from the pandemic. The biggest increases were in China, Turkey, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The tide is turning for emerging-market central banks. Its timing is unfortunate -- most emerging markets have yet to fully recover from the pandemic recession.”-- Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economistClick here for the full reportAnd there’s little chance of borrowing loads easing any time soon. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Monetary Fund are among those that have warned governments not to remove stimulus too soon. Moody’s Investors Service says it’s a dynamic that’s here to stay.“While asset prices and debt issuers’ market access have largely recovered from the shock, leverage metrics have shifted more permanently,” Colin Ellis, chief credit officer at the ratings company in London, and Anne Van Praagh, fixed-income managing director in New York, wrote in a report last week. “This is particularly evident for sovereigns, some of which have spent unprecedented sums to fight the pandemic and shore up economic activity.”Further complicating the outlook for emerging markets is they have typically been slower to roll out vaccines. Citigroup Inc. reckons such economies won’t form herd immunity until some point between the end of the third quarter of this year and the first half of 2022. Developed economies are seen doing so by the end of 2021.The first to change course will likely be Brazil. Policy makers are forecast to lift the benchmark rate by 50 basis to 2.5% when they meet Wednesday. Turkey’s central bank, which has already embarked on rate increases to shore up the lira and tame inflation, convenes the following day, with a 100 basis-point move in the cards.On Friday, Russia could signal tightening is imminent. It may even bring its key rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year from 4.25% at present, according to the person familiar with the matter. Nigeria and Argentina could then raise their rates as soon as the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics. Market metrics show expectations are also building for policy tightening in India, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.“Given higher global rates and what is likely to be firming core inflation next year, we pull forward our forecasts for monetary policy normalization for most central banks to 2022, from late 2022 or 2023 earlier,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a report Monday. “For RBI, the liquidity tightening this year could morph into a hiking cycle next year given the faster recovery path and high and sticky core inflation.”Some countries may still be in a better position to weather the storm than during the “taper tantrum” of 2013 when bets on cuts in U.S. stimulus triggered capital outflows and sudden gyrations in foreign-exchange markets. In emerging Asia, central banks have built up critical buffers, partly by adding $468 billion to their foreign reserves last year, the most in eight years.Yet higher rates will expose countries, such as Brazil and South Africa, that are ill-positioned to stabilize the debt they’ve run up in the past year, Sergi Lanau and Jonathan Fortun, economists at the Washington-based Institute of International Finance, said in a report last week.“Relative to developed markets, the room low rates afford emerging markets is more limited,” they wrote. “Higher interest rates would reduce fiscal space significantly. Only high-growth Asian emerging markets would be able to run primary deficits and still stabilize debt.”Among those most at risk are markets still heavily dependent on foreign-currency debt, such as Turkey, Kenya and Tunisia, William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a report. Yet local-currency sovereign bond yields also have risen, hurting Latin American economies most, he said.Other emerging markets could be forced to put off their own fiscal measures following the passage of the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, a danger underlined by Nomura Holdings Inc. more than a month ago.“Governments may be tempted to follow Janet Yellen’s clarion call to act big this year on fiscal policy, to continue to run large or even larger fiscal deficits,” Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura in Singapore, wrote in a recent report. “However, this would be a dangerous strategy.”The net interest burden of emerging-market governments is more than three times that of their developed-market counterparts, while emerging markets are both more inflation-prone and dependent on external financing, he said.In addition to South Africa, Nomura highlighted Egypt, Pakistan and India as markets where net interest payments on government debt surged from 2011 to 2020 as a share of output.(Updates with Russia story from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • America's Cup helmsmen explain extraordinary 8th race

    Helmsmen Peter Burling and James Spithill have done their best to explain the inexplicable; the bizarre eighth race of the 36th America’s Cup Match in which Team New Zealand came from more than four minutes behind to beat Italy's Luna Rossa and take a 5-3 lead in the series. Team New Zealand demonstrated a clear boat speed advantage Monday to achieve the first pass of the Match in the seventh race, overtaking after losing the start to win by 58 seconds. First Team New Zealand dropped off its foils after gybing in Luna Rossa’s wind shadow and the Italian team sailed away to a massive advantage.

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • Even countries suspending AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine say there's no proof of blood clot risk

    Ireland and the Netherlands late Sunday joined Iceland, Denmark, Norway, and a few other European countries in suspending inoculations with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, pointing to reports of serious blood clotting in Norway among a handful of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Irish and Dutch medical authorities stressed that this is a temporary precautionary measure and there is no evidence that Norway's four cases of blood clotting, including one death, were linked to the vaccine. The European Union's drugs regulator and World Health Organization have also said no data suggests a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and an increased risk of blood clots. In a statement Sunday night, AstraZeneca said "the safety of the public will always come first " and it is "keeping this issue under close review, but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause." A review of the 17 million people in Europe and the U.K. who have already received the vaccine found 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 pulmonary embolisms, AstraZeneca said, adding those numbers are "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines." AstraZeneca is right about the lack of any statistically significant risk, Cambridge University statistician David Spiegelhalter writes in The Guardian. "Some anxiety about a new vaccine is understandable, and any suspected reactions should be investigated," but correlation is not the same as causation and "so far, these vaccines have shown themselves to be extraordinarily safe. In fact, it's perhaps surprising that we haven't heard more stories of adverse effects. There could well be some extremely rare event that is triggered by COVID-19 vaccines, but there is no sign of this yet." The vaccine has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? Marco Rubio's Amazon union position is hilariously tangled

  • How Amitabh Bachchan helped a south Indian jewellery chain become a national success

    "I have signed on Amitabh Bachchan and am spending so much money...I think it is the blessings from above."

  • An appreciation of Drew Brees, the retired Saints QB who Panthers fans loved to hate

    Drew Brees, who beat the Panthers more times than any other QB, has retired after 20 years in the NFL.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' following bombshell Oprah interview, says former adviser

    Donald Trump said: "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," according to his former advisor Stephen Miller.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • John Oliver reluctantly decodes Tucker Carlson's 'well-laundered' white supremacist talking points

    "Our main story tonight concerns, I'm sorry to say, Tucker Carlson," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "This week — as he now seems to every week — Tucker set off a bit of a firestorm," this time around women serving in the military. "This comment sparked an all-too-familiar cycle of condemnation, defensiveness, and hype," he said, "and look, I would like nothing more than to not play into his wildly offensive schtick," but Carlson already gets lots of attention — from, for example, more than 3 million Fox News viewers on an average night, even young people. And if Carlson's expanding role at Fox "wasn't enough, Tucker's also being floated as a potential future presidential candidate, which would be seriously alarming, because of all the things that Tucker is — a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, Islamophobe, a troll — one of the most dangerous is that he is the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points," Oliver said. "Tucker — conveniently for him — doesn't fit neatly into a lot of people's perception of white supremacist," but "given that Tucker has the admiration of white supremacists and the ears of millions of your relatives, coworkers, and elected officials, we thought tonight it would be worth talking about him: where he came from, what his tactics are, and why what he represents is so dangerous." Carlson frequently, ingenuously asks what white supremacy or white nationalism even means, but when you look at his long public record of commentary, Oliver said, it's essentially the sum of his message: "He is scared of a country that looks nothing like the one he grew up in, because diversity isn't our strength; immigrants make our country poorer, dirtier, and more divided; and any attempt to change that culture is an attack on Western Civilization." And Carlson is so dangerous, he said, because his "well-laundered version" of white supremacy reaches millions of people who wouldn't be receptive to the unlaundered version. You can watch Oliver call Carlson a "performatively outraged wedge salad," a "relentlessly indignant picket fence," and a "walking yacht club scrunching his face up for an hour every night," usually "making the befuddled face of a 13th century farmer learning about bitcoin." But be aware there is also NSFW language. The Daily Show recently had a broader, lighter, more safe-for-work recap of Carlson's career and messaging, and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? Marco Rubio's Amazon union position is hilariously tangled

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.