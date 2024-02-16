RDU to get $12 million in federal funding for Terminal 2 improvements
The money will help fund improvements to Terminal 2's security checkpoints, baggage claim, and upgrade its customs inspection area.
The money will help fund improvements to Terminal 2's security checkpoints, baggage claim, and upgrade its customs inspection area.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
'Fully lined, with quality buttons,' said a shopper of the wool-blend number.
The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are the top team in the NCAA's first seeding.
Discover Bank offers more than just credit cards — consumers can also benefit from its deposit accounts and loans
Coinbase posted its first quarterly profit in two years, marking a potential turning point for the largest US cryptocurrency exchange.
Manfred will step down in 2029 after 14 years on the job.
Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire: Score a massive 86-inch model for $997 (it's over $200 off) and so much more.
A combative Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis takes the witness stand in a Georgia courtroom at a hearing seeking to disqualify her from the election interference case brought against former President Trump and 18 others.
Ally’s no-fee model and lucrative APYs help customers cut their costs and maximize their savings. Read more in our Ally Bank review.
Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service for games, has 34 million subscribers as of February 2024. That's just 18 percent more than it had two years before.
Swaddle like you're indulging yourself at an expensive spa.
Score a cool crossbody for $79 (from $349), a stylish shoulder bag for $95 (from $329), a weekend bundle for $169 (from $558) and more.
It's compact enough to place on a table or under a desk to keep you toasty while you work.
After disclosing better-than-expected financial results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, U.S.-based Coinbase has big plans. Coinbase’s strong fourth-quarter results come after a return to form for the crypto industry itself, which spent much of 2023 mired in a downturn. As last year came to a close, trading activity rose and the start of 2024 came with a critical regulatory win regarding spot bitcoin ETFs that could provide Coinbase and its peers with a strong start to the year.
Nothing to do, nowhere to be — just you, a mug of coffee and some sequential art. Not much has fundamentally changed about the American comic book since publishers began collecting newspaper strips as bound volumes in the early 20th century. While the earliest webcomics date back to the CompuServe days, the rise of the digital comic book is more directly linked to the proliferation of smartphones and tablets over the past 15 years.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied OpenAI's attempt to trademark "GPT," ruling that the term is "merely descriptive" and therefore unable to be registered. It's a blow to OpenAI's branding, but don't expect its competitors to start releasing their own version of the ubiquitous chatbot. ChatGPT is certainly the most recognizable brand in AI right now, being the most popular conversational model on the market and the one that most visibly took large language models from curiosity to global trend.
The news comes after the Clippers reportedly sent Tucker home from a road trip due to his frustrations.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
Are you ready for another Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. LeBron James NBA All-Star showdown?