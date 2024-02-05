RDU airport gets yet another airline and another new international flight

Panama City becomes the tenth international destination that Triangle residents can reach nonstop from RDU. Copa Airlines plans to begin the route in June.

The announcement comes as RDU prepares for new nonstop service to two other international destinations this summer. On June 6, Lufthansa begins flying between RDU and Frankfurt, Germany, while a month later, on July 1, Aeromexico begins daily flights between RDU and Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, Icelandair will increase its flights to and from Reykjavik from four days a week to seven starting May 20.

RDU has seen significant growth since air travel essentially came to a halt in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic four years ago. Before the pandemic, RDU offered more than 220 departures a day to 57 destinations, including two in Europe. By May of 2020, airlines were making only about 40 departures a day, and all five international flights had been suspended.

Demand at RDU has come roaring back. More than 14.5 million passengers passed through the airport last year, exceeding the record set in 2019. And airlines are now offering nonstop flights to more than 65 destinations, including 10 outside the United States.

More than 449,000 passengers flew in and out of RDU on international flights last year, up 65% from the year before.

The number of airlines operating at RDU has also soared. Before the pandemic, 10 carriers did business in the Triangle, only one, Air Canada, based outside the U.S. Since then, RDU has attracted both new budget airlines, such as Avelo and Breeze, and new international carriers Air France, Bahamasair, Icelandair and Lufthansa.

Copa Air becomes the 18th airline doing business at RDU . Its flights will come in and out of Terminal 2, which has the only gates capable of handling incoming international passengers.

