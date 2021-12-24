🌱 RDU Avoids Disruptions + Southpoint Incident Charges Filed

Happy Saturday, Durham! Let's get this day started. Here's everything worth knowing in town today.

Major airlines across the nation were forced to cancel flights ahead of Christmas due to the impacts of the omicron variant, but RDU operated with little impacts. Delta and United have been facing staffing shortages and canceled more than 100 flights each. RDU is hopeful that they wont see tremendous impacts though the holiday but if you are flying, check your flight status before leaving the house. (WRAL) Durham Police announced on Thursday that they have filed charges and are seeking suspects in some of the incidents at Streets at Southpoint mall. Jaquaay Walton of Virginia is charged in connection with the Black Friday shooting, but has not been arrested. Isaiah Harfro-Burnette of Greensboro has been charged in the December 19 shooting incident. Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery at Southpoint on December 8. (abc11) 41 firefighters responded to an early morning fire that took 20 minutes to tame. The residents were able to escape without injuries, but they have been displaced on Christmas Eve. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents as authorities investigate the cause of the fire. (WRAL) Durham Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday in the 1200 block of Naples Place. A drive by shooting hit a man and a juvenile who were outside. The man died at the hospital and the juvenile suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. (abc11) State Representative Brian Turner has announced that he will not be running for re-election. He is speaking out about the "unsustainable" demands of serving in the State legislature as a part-time role. State legislators in North Carolina earn a base salary of only $13,591 and there is no limit to regular legislative session length. (WNCT9)

The Durham Police Department raised money through a bake sale to purchase 240 children's gifts as part of the Toys for Tots campaign. (Durham Police Department)

The City of Durham is able to provide interpretation and translation services free of charge to anyone who needs access to. (City of Durham)

