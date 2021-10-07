RDU police ask for help in identifying person of interest in attempted carjacking

Police with Raleigh-Durham International Airport are looking for a person of interest connected to an attempted carjacking in a parking deck last month.

The parking deck was temporarily shut down for a few hours on Sept. 28 after a man tried to steal a woman’s car at gunpoint, airport police said Thursday. Officials asked passengers to stay inside terminals after RDU law enforcement responded to the call.

On Thursday, airport police released a photo and security camera footage of a person of interest running out of the parking garage, along John Brantley Boulevard, and asked for help in identifying the individual. The individual was wearing a black hooded sweatsuit, police said.

“RDU law enforcement would like to hear from anyone who was in or around the parking garage, exit plaza or traveling on John Brantley Boulevard when the carjacking was reported,” RDU Police Chief Steele Myers said in a release. “They may be able to help us identify the person of interest or provide information that could be valuable to our investigation.”