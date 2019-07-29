At øre8.50, Is Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited (OB:JIN) Worth Looking At Closely?

Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited (OB:JIN), which is in the shipping business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the OB. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Jinhui Shipping and Transportation’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Jinhui Shipping and Transportation?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Jinhui Shipping and Transportation’s ratio of 12.96x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.52x, which means if you buy Jinhui Shipping and Transportation today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that Jinhui Shipping and Transportation should be trading at this level in the long run, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, it seems like Jinhui Shipping and Transportation’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Jinhui Shipping and Transportation generate?

OB:JIN Past and Future Earnings, July 29th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Jinhui Shipping and Transportation’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in JIN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at JIN? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JIN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for JIN, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Jinhui Shipping and Transportation.