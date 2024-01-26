REA President Vince Wagner says 'we are not giving up on the negotiation process'

Jan. 25—ROCHESTER — Despite appearances to the contrary, that the Rochester Public Schools administration and the Rochester Education Association have reached a rough patch in contract negotiations, REA President Vince Wagner expresses hopefulness that a deal is near.

Last week, RPS administration rejected the latest offer made by the teachers union,

creating rumblings that the dispute may heading toward the intervention of a mediator to resolve.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Kent Pekel, lifting his own self-imposed silence on discussing contract negotiations,

explained why the latest offer on the table

— a cost increase of 15.44% over the current two-year contract — is as high as the administration can go.

In an interview with the PB, Wagner discussed what issues still separate the two sides and why he believes a resolution is within reach.

Where do you think negotiations stand between the Rochester Education Association and the RPS administration?

I think we're very close. We have three unresolved issues left: Elementary class size, maternity leave and salary. Honestly, I'm hopeful we're able to finish it on Feb. 1.

Looking at the tea leaves, it looked perhaps like things were moving in the wrong direction. The REA was holding its "We're worth more Wednesdays" across the district. Superintendent Pekel does this media blitz. Is that the wrong interpretation to make?

We were concerned about Superintendent Pekel's letter. That feels like it's going in the wrong direction, but we're still negotiating. He did use the word impasse. We're not at an impasse. An impasse indicates you are not willing to negotiate anymore. And if that's where the district is, then we'd need to go to mediation. That's not where the REA is. We're willing to negotiate.

So the superintendent's argument is that the two-year contract offer by the administration — a 15.44% cost increase — would be one of the largest teachers contracts in terms of cost approved or reported by the state. It would also be the largest increase in total compensation for Rochester teachers in three decades? Why is that not acceptable to the REA?

That's a fair question. In those three decades, teachers have consistently, every biennium after every biennium, have been underfunded relative to inflation. One example is a teacher whose gross salary in the last 15 years has gone from $60,000 to $82,000. But her net pay is still in the mid-40s. And that's primarily due to increased health insurance costs but other reasons also. If you compare teachers' salaries to the cost of living on a line graph, you see a continued growing gap between the two. We need a fair monetary compensation to try to close that gap a little bit.

Teachers are at the point now where if we aren't compensated reasonably, we can't afford to keep teaching. The one thing I would say is: Probably the most comparable district in the state, demographically, to us is South Washington County, which is the Woodbury area and has the same number of teachers, same number of students, a lot of the same demographics as us. They just reached a tentative agreement, which is in the same neighborhood. It's actually a little bit higher than the superintendent's last offer.

I might be reiterating the question, but it goes to this idea that for years teachers have accepted contracts that have never kept up with inflation. In one part of the superintendent's email, he talks about how the increase in salaries and benefits combined, an REA employee would see an average increase in total compensation of $6,742. Most people would look at that and say, that's a pretty good deal.

I want to clarify two things. First of all, the use of average as a describer is statistically deceptive. Average is skewed greatly: When you put a lot in one place that doesn't have a lot of people and a little in places where there's more people. Average is not a good descriptor when you're talking about something as complex as the teachers' pay schedule.

Secondly, the issue of combining health insurance with compensation ... We have a little over 1,400 members. Over a 1,000 of our members take either single or decline health insurance. The 400 or so that decline coverage gain nothing from health insurance. The 600 or so that take single coverage gain about $34 a month. That's not enough. For those people who elect the family coverage — the other 400 plus that do that — it's fair to combine those things. But it's not fair to combine them for the majority of the membership. If you look at the last offer, ($7.5 million) was directed to health insurance. That's really benefiting the 400 or so that opt for family coverage, not the other 1,000.

Do you think more members will be interested in taking the district health insurance because of the expanded health insurance benefit?

That's a good question. And it's a question that I asked our chief financial officer a few negotiation sessions ago. And he said at that time, they had about 40 more people that opted for it. It would make me consider changing my health insurance. But it's not for everybody. Some people have better coverage still at their spouse's workplace.

Let me ask you about the other thing that Pekel addresses in his email. So whatever proposal is accepted — either the administration's or REA's or somewhere in between — do you worry that whatever the settlement is, it will rest on a kind of financially rickety house of cards? The expanded health benefit, for example, is paid for by spending $7 million out of the district's reserves, which is one-time money. It's not sustainable without a successfully passed levy referendum. So is that concern?

Obviously, it's a concern when they talk about spending one-time money to do something like that. I would challenge you to look back, going back to 2015, at the growth in unallocated reserves the district had. In 2015, it was about $13 million. It has grown steadily to the audit this year, which reported it at $42 million. And that $42 million is about $12 million above what the district projected itself six months ago.

So Pekel says it's not prudent or possible for the administration to go higher in its offer. Where do you think things go from here?

As I said, I'm hopeful that we can reach an agreement. As the REA spokesperson, I will say we are not giving up on the negotiation process.